Ford 6.7L Power Stroke Compound Turbo Kit

Installing No Limit Fabrication’s Compound System on a Brand-New ’19 Ford

In the past, we’ve shown you how tuning alone can bring a ’15-present 6.7L Power Stroke up to speed in a hurry. As in, a 540hp and 1,100 lb-ft at the wheels “hurry.” But with everyone and their brother rolling around in tuned, 540hp late-model Super Dutys, some of us want a little something extra to stay ahead of the curve. Given the untapped potential that exists in the factory ’15-newer injection system, bringing more air into the equation can yield impressive results. A 63- to 64-mm VGT upgrade on its own can add 50-60 hp on stock-fuel 6.7Ls, but what about adding a set of compounds to the mix? The folks at Flynn’s Shop in Alexander, Illinois, were about to find out.

-Advertisement- -Advertisement-

With a customer looking to transform his already-capable ’19 F-350 Limited into an even more capable weekday workhorse/weekend play toy, No Limit Fabrication’s add-a-turbo kit caught his eye. By retaining the factory 61mm GT37-based Garrett VGT and adding a proven 76mm Precision turbo in front of it, No Limit’s system provides quick-spool up, instant torque, and impressive top-end gains. Convinced, the owner pulled the trigger and Flynn’s got to work. Throughout the extensive install, we were pleased to find that very little fitment issues surfaced, top-quality hardware was included, and the end result was a truck that drives like stock until you feel the need to shred the rear Michelins.

If you’re in the market to go beyond the types of mods the average Joe is making to his late-model Super Duty, this compound system is a great start.

SOURCES

Flynn’s Shop

217.478.3811

No Limit Fabrication

800.581.8986

nolimitfabrication.com

Precision Turbo & Engine

855.996.7832

precisionturbo.net

Vibrant Performance

905.564.2808

vibrantperformance.com