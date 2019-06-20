Ford’s F-series is undeniably the most popular pickup truck line of all time. And within that hallowed line, the mid-level XLT trim accounts for the biggest chunk, about 75%. of all F-150 sales. Which makes it a shame since Ford’s Power Series diesel mill isn’t available in the best-selling trim of the best-selling truck in the world.

Today, Ford is finally correcting that mistake.

The automaker has announced that the 3.0L diesel V6 will finally be offered in the XLT trim. Since its introduction last year, the 250hp diesel plant was previously limited to the top-end Lariat, King Ranch and Platinum level, which combined only accounted for a quarter of F-150’s market base.

The 3.0L diesel shares the same compacted graphite and iron construction and forged steel crank used by the 2.7L EcoBoost engine that shaves off weight while improving strength and durability. At the same time, it uses the same fuel management technology used in Ford’s commercial 6.7L diesel mills.

That said, there are some caveats.

For one, the engine is only available with 10-speed AT. It’s also lumped in with Equipment Group 302A, which means prospective buyers also have to spring for the 18-inch wheel upgrade, chrome trim package, remote smart, and heated power seats. Finally, the diesel plant can only be found in the four-door SuperCrew or extended SuperCab models.

Taking all that into account, this means the cheapest diesel F-150 costs about $46,000, specifically the 4×2 SuperCab with 302A package. A considerable amount of benjamins to be sure, but that’s the price to pay to have the sole full-size diesel pickup currently on the market.

Chevy and Ram better catch up.