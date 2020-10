Truck of the Week

Bound for the 4’s

Michael Dalton’s Pro Street Ram has been admitted at the chassis doctor, Hammertech Racecars, for a host of suspension improvements that should help push him into the 4’s next season. With HammerTech’s hands deep into Ben Shadday’s ’63 Corvette Pro Mod build (which appears to be getting quicker and quicker with each pass), look for Dalton’s orange RLC Motorsports machine to be a serious contender in 2021—if not the tail-end of 2020. Despite tough company this season, Dalton hung in there for a fourth place points finish in Pro Street. Will this truck be at the top of the heap next season? Only time will tell.

Searching For Speed

After wrapping up the ODSS season third in points in 5.90 Index, Austin Denny decided to turn up the wick on his ’06 Super Duty and go after the 6.0L Power Stroke eighth-mile record (Charlie Fish’s 5.63). After getting close, with a 5.698 at 123.76 mph, Denny’s compound turbo’d (120 psi of boost) 6.0L lost the head gasket that was questionable going into the next pass, yet still went 5.80 at 122 mph. While Denny didn’t get the record, he did become the second 6.0L in the 5.60s. In case you didn’t know, at the beginning of the 2020 racing season, no 6.0L Power Stroke had ever gone quicker than 6.0 in the eighth-mile…

A Steal of a Deal

If you’re looking for a Cummins capable of handling 1,800 hp, Austin Doidge’s proven, low-pass Predator engine from D&J Precision Machine is up for grabs. The wet block, sleeved 6.7L with FSR pistons propelled his second-gen Dodge to a Second Place overall finish in the ODSS 5.90 Index category in 2020, saw next to no blowby, EGT that never exceeded 1,600 degrees, and had its oil changed (and an analysis performed) every eight passes. In total, just 30 trips down the track have been logged on the basically brand-new Predator series power plant. Doidge has his proven combination up for sale for just $22,000 plus a 6.7L core.

Events

Wagler Fall Nationals

With a $10,000 reward on the line for the Pro Stock tractor class at the Wagler Fall Nationals, Mother Nature added to the drama with a rain delay that pushed the finale into the next day (Sunday, October 4). During the matinee show, it was Tim Cain aboard the Red Gambler who got the win—and the five-digit payday—after moving the sled 335 feet and change. On the heels of Cain was Andrew Boyd in the Green Streak John Deere at 332.63 feet, followed by Carlton Cope on the Warpath Massey Ferguson and its 331.07-foot effort.

OcturboFest

In what will be one of the final diesel races of the year, Epling Garage and True Street Diesel have teamed up to present the Diesels on the Mountain Octurbofest on October 23-24. The eighth-mile asphalt drag strip at English Mountain Raceway in Newport, Tennessee will host the action, and five classes will be run in addition to gas vs. diesel and grudge racing on Friday night. The classes include: Stick shift, Stock-appearing turbo, single turbo (second-gen Cummins swaps allowed), street truck showdown, and an outlaw diesel/run what ya brung category.

Highlights

For Sale: 2.6 Smoothbore Puller

Want a shot at winning in your local Work Stock or 2.6 smoothbore truck pulling class? LinCo Diesel Performance’s purpose-built ’02 2500 HD Silverado is up for grabs from Jeff McCord in Troy, Missouri. The track-proven Bow Tie boasts a SoCal Diesel LB7 Duramax, 250-percent over Exergy injectors, a 10mm over 12mm CP3 arrangement, a Tater-Built 66mm turbo on a Wagler pedestal, and a full-billet Allison 1000. The front AAM 9.25 IFS has been treated to an Eaton E-Locker while the rear AAM 1150 has been trussed, fitted with a Yukon spool, and 38-spline chromoly axle shafts. The turnkey, 900hp puller is listed for just $27,900.

