The 10-second Flat Bed

For those that don’t know, Larry Brown’s flat-bed ’07 Dodge Ram 2500 is the epitome of a diesel sleeper. How do we know this? Larry absolutely loves to drag race, and has earned a reputation for not only winning races but being able to hot-lap his 10-second farm truck. For years, he terrorized every class he competed in within the NHRDA (including 11.90 Index and then 10.90 Index) and recently his third-gen was spotted—on the dyno—at Hardway Performance in Mary Esther, Florida. You can bet that whatever Larry has up his sleeve for the old flat bed, it will go faster once it’s unstrapped from these rollers.

Source: https://hardwayperformance.com

EVENTS

ODSS Expands East to Virginia

It was a blockbuster weekend at the inaugural Hollyrock Customs Summer Diesel Showdown in Dinwiddie, Virginia, with the fastest diesel drag racers in the nation converging on Virginia Motorsports Park’s eighth-mile facility. After some hard-fought battles, both new and old names would get their hands on First Place trophies. In Pro Dragster, Jared Jones and the Scheid Diesel dragster took top honors. In Pro Mod, Steve Royalty’s triple-turbo 12-valve monstrosity would grab its first win. Pro Street saw Stainless Diesel’s Johnny Gilbert become the victor, and Brett Marcum would once again put in an impressive showing in the 5.90 Index class. Firepunk’s Landen Miller wound up first in 6.70, Nick Morris won out in 7.70, and Trent Skinner earned his first-ever ODSS win in the ET category.

Source: https://www.outlawdieselss.com/

7.3L Pro Mod Runs 4’s in the Eighth-Mile

We knew Brian Gray’s back-halved OBS Ford was fast, but now it’s on a whole new level. While competing in the Pro Mod class at the aforementioned Hollyrock Customs Summer Diesel Showdown, the single turbo’d, nitrous-fed 7.3L Power Stroke ran a best-ever 4.92 at 144 mph. The 3,600-pound Pro Mod makes use of a four-link rear suspension with coil overs, employs a Proformance Racing Transmissions Turbo 400, a 12-inch Neal Chance lockup converter, reportedly doubles its horsepower with the giggle gas turned on, and cuts 1.2-second 60-foots. Watch for Brian to dig deeper into the 4’s as the ODSS season wears on.

Source: https://graysdiesel.com/

Highlights

Windmill For Sale

It’s not every day you come across a Pro Stock tractor turbo for sale for roughly half the price of a new one. Nevertheless, we came across this slightly-used behemoth on Facebook Marketplace, listed for $6,500. Built by Columbus Diesel Supply, the HX82-based charger is designed to live at more than 100 psi of boost and survive more than 3,000 hp. The compressor wheel measures 5.25 inches at the inducer (134mm), and a healthy map width groove helps bring in even more air. Could your truck spool this bad boy?

Source: https://www.facebook.com/groups/560872020695575/permalink/2288275931288500/?sale_post_id=2288275931288500

Stock Bottom End, 1,020 HP

The guys at Calibrated Power Solutions are pushing the boundaries of what a daily-driven common-rail 5.9L is capable of with four-digit horsepower on tap. Thanks to 250-percent over injectors and a 14mm CP3 from Exergy Performance, a 250-gph FASS system, Stainless Diesel’s 2G Swap kit with a 5-blade S476, a Firepunk Diesel-built transmission, and Calibrated tuning, employee Jim Rendant’s MegaCab Dodge made a whopping 1,020-rwhp over the weekend. With peak torque checking in high in the rpm range (1,458 lb-ft), Jim hopes to enjoy the truck’s immense power while keeping the factory rotating assembly out of the low-rpm, torque-producing danger zone.

Source: http://www.calibratedpower.com

Raised on Diesel

What do you want to bet that this little guy grows up a Cummins fan? Adding a bit of a twist to the photo session held for his newborn son, David placed his prize possession atop the triple-turbo 5.9L in his third-gen Dodge’s engine bay. After all, they always say to “start them young…” You can find David and his Dodge putting on a show at area dyno events, where the ¾-ton Ram is known to lay down more than 1,200 hp and 2,400 lb-ft of torque. But you can also catch his nasty, street-driven Cummins in action this fall when David turns the truck loose at the King of the Street Challenge in November.

Source: https://www.smokeandspeed.com/

New Jersey Truck Invasion

For the second year in a row, Wildwood, New Jersey welcomed trucks of all kinds to the beach June 22-23. Coined the New Jersey Truck Invasion, 850 enthusiasts pre-registered their rides prior to the event, and proceeded to line the city’s beach and boardwalk with one-of-a-kind rigs. In addition to the massive truck show, an obstacle course sponsored by Rausch Creek Off Road Park was run on the beach, and a sled pull was even part of the show on Saturday. According to many, the New Jersey Truck Invasion is quickly becoming the “Daytona” of the Northeast.

Source: https://www.facebook.com/njtruckinvasion/