Lone Star Throwdown Trucks Rain and the Muddy Start to 2025

Kicking Off Show Season with Trucks, Rain, and Mud

Lone Star Throwdown (LST) 2025, held from February 21 to 23 at the Lone Star Expo Center and Montgomery County Fairgrounds in Conroe, Texas, once again set the tone for the custom truck scene as the first major event of the year. Known as the unofficial kickoff to show season, LST drew enthusiasts from across the country, showcasing everything from classic pickups to modern, heavily-modified builds.

However, this year’s event came with a twist—rain and cold temperatures played a major role throughout the weekend. Overcast skies and intermittent showers made for a muddy showground, while unseasonably chilly temperatures had attendees bundled up in hoodies and jackets. But despite the less-than-ideal weather, the spirit of the event remained strong. True truck enthusiasts didn’t let a little rain dampen their excitement. Many even embraced the conditions, as those with lifted trucks effortlessly rolled through the mud-covered pathways.

Eager participants began arriving as early as Thursday to display their meticulously crafted vehicles. The event officially kicked off on Friday morning, with the gates opening to a sea of spectators and participants alike. The atmosphere was electric, and filled with the rumble of engines and the gleam of polished chrome under the gloomy Texas sky.

One of the standout features of LST 2025 was the diversity of vehicles on display. Every vehicle told its own story, reflecting the passion and dedication of its owner. Air ride suspensions, custom paint jobs, and high-horsepower engine builds were on full display, highlighting the level of craftsmanship that has come to define the event.

The vendor area was another major draw, offering everything from aftermarket performance parts to custom fabrication services. Attendees had the opportunity to engage directly with industry experts, gaining insights into the latest trends and technologies in the custom truck world. Food trucks and concession stands provided a wide array of culinary delights, offering warm comfort food that was especially appreciated given the colder-than-usual temperatures.

Throughout the weekend, various competitions and activities kept the energy high. The Top 100 Awards were a highlight, recognizing outstanding vehicles across multiple categories. Specialty awards were also presented for categories such as Best Paint, Best Interior, and Best Engineered. Despite the rain, vehicle owners took extra time wiping down their trucks in between showers, ensuring they still looked their best for judging.

The sense of community was evident throughout the weekend, with truck enthusiasts coming together to share their passion for custom builds. Whether it was longtime friends reconnecting or new connections being made, LST 2025 was more than just a truck show—it was the official start of another exciting show season. And for many, the unpredictable Texas weather just added to the adventure.

As the weekend drew to a close, participants and attendees left with memories of stunning trucks, new friendships, and a shared anticipation for the next event on the calendar. Lone Star Throwdown continues to set the standard for custom truck events, proving once again why it remains a

must-attend show for enthusiasts nationwide—rain or shine.