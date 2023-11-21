IT JUST KEEPS GETTING BETTER!

As has been the case for the past 33 years, Carlisle Truck Nationals were once again held at the Carlisle Fairgrounds in Carlisle, Pennsylvania. Often touted as the largest truck show in the nation, Carlisle has always been a favorite of the Diesel World staff. Carlisle Events, the organization that hosts the show, has been around since 1974, so it knows a thing or two about putting on a great time for large crowds! And, as owners of the venue itself, Carlisle Events has the unique advantage of being able to set up the property for the best overall experience.

You want monster trucks? You want insane freestyle motocross stunts? You want CORN DOGS? Come on, bruh, you know they had corn dogs! Swap meet, tons of trucks for sale, and everything from body-dropped door-draggers to sky-high 4x4s, and even full-on race trucks were on the showgrounds. From original field-fresh patina to beautiful new paint jobs, every style of custom and classic truck was well represented.

And truck owners had more than one way to participate at the event. If show trophies weren’t your thing, you could partake in showground cruising, the burnout contest, nighttime dragging/spark show, Low Truck Limbo, High Truck Competition, or or any of the other great challenges.

One of the raddest parts of the show was the S-10 Corral, where the 40th anniversary of the GM S-series trucks was celebrated in grand style, and there were plenty of amazing examples of America’s favorite mini-truck—and that didn’t even include the Syclone/Typhoon area!

With so much to see and do at the Carlisle Truck Nationals, it really should be on your bucket list of truck shows to attend.