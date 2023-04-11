2023 Ford F-350 Super Duty Power Stroke Diesel
2023 Ford F-350 Super Duty Power Stroke Diesel
Up next
Author
Tags
Share article
The post has been shared by 0 people.
Facebook 0
Twitter 0
Pinterest 0
Mail 0

Ford: America’s Best-Selling Brand In First Quarter

Thanks to vehicle sales totaling 456,972 units, Ford became America’s best-selling brand in the first quarter. Increased sales for F-series made Ford the best-selling truck maker also, with sales up 19.6 percent and outselling GM’s combined truck and van sales in the process. In total, some 254,023 trucks and vans wearing blue ovals were sold in the first quarter of 2023. Andrew, Frick, Vice President of sales distribution, and trucks at Ford, said “Ford is off to a fast start to the year. Ford’s sales growth and investments are a direct result of strong customer demand across our truck, SUV, and electric vehicle segments. And this year’s highly anticipated new product launch with Super Duty will only add to this momentum.”

Source: https://tinyurl.com/4frxt6ct

Subscribe Our Weekly Newsletter
You May Also Like
ScheidDieselExtravaganza

DIESEL NEWS ALMANAC: JUNE 2020

If you ever missed out from one of our news stories because of a family event, job issue, or whatever it may be, we made a way for you to keep yourself updated or even get a recap on…
DW COOL lead

Power Stroke Coolant Filter: A Solution To Oil Cooler/EGR Issues?

The Ford 6.0 Power Stroke is a great diesel powerplant when everything’s working as designed. However, the 6.0L has a history of issues that keep diesel mechanics busy. The list of…