Ford: America’s Best-Selling Brand In First Quarter

Thanks to vehicle sales totaling 456,972 units, Ford became America’s best-selling brand in the first quarter. Increased sales for F-series made Ford the best-selling truck maker also, with sales up 19.6 percent and outselling GM’s combined truck and van sales in the process. In total, some 254,023 trucks and vans wearing blue ovals were sold in the first quarter of 2023. Andrew, Frick, Vice President of sales distribution, and trucks at Ford, said “Ford is off to a fast start to the year. Ford’s sales growth and investments are a direct result of strong customer demand across our truck, SUV, and electric vehicle segments. And this year’s highly anticipated new product launch with Super Duty will only add to this momentum.”

Source: https://tinyurl.com/4frxt6ct