It was only last week when GM took the wraps off the new GMC Sierra 1500, which is expected to launch later this year. However, those looking for a diesel option will have to wait a little longer.

The 3.0L Duramax engine that’s supposed to power both the Sierra and Silverado 1500 has been moved to the 2020 model year. In an internal memo to dealers, GM says the delay was caused by the engine’s certification process.

In a more detailed explanation, a GM representative explained that “emissions testing is taking longer than expected”, caused in part by dealing with multiple government entities.

The inline-six turbodiesel was supposed to launch as a late 2019 option. Due to the delay, orders for the diesel-engined trucks will be canceled and will have to be resubmitted when they become available. According to GM, buyers will be offered a replacement 2020 model once they start rolling off the line.

The highly anticipated engine will put out 277 horses and 460 lb-ft. of torque, making it the best in its class. However, it will also come up with a steep price tag — nearly $4,000 more than the 2.7L four-cylinder engine, and about $2,500 more than the 5.3L gas V8.

Which should give prospective buyers just enough time to save up.