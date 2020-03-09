Diesel News 3.9.20

Truck of the Week

UCC Champ Headed for Florida

After a long Michigan winter, Derek Rose is loading up and heading south for the ODSS season opener in Florida. Will he be bringing 4.90’s with him to the Sunshine state? Now sporting a single GT55 (with a 102mm inducer) from Forced Inductions and updated DDP injectors, Rose’s UCC-winning Dodge has no problem spooling on fuel. After a quick staging demonstration on Facebook, Rose pulled the standard cab back inside for a hot re-torque of the head and one last check on the valves. If anyone comes out swinging in 2020, this truck will be it. Tune in on social media or make it down to Emerald Coast Dragway on March 13-14 to see Rose in action.

2,860 HP On the Dyno

When John Robinson and the Power Service crew make a late winter trip to Scheid Diesel, it’s usually to make some big noise on the dyno. For 2020, Robinson and team were shooting for more than the 2,580hp they made last time with the P-pumped Cummins that powers the Power Service rail. With Scheid’s new billet-aluminum head, one of Scheid’s 16mm pumps, and a new atmosphere charger, they had their sights set on the 2,900 hp range. At crunch time, the new engine package delivered, making 2,860 hp and 3,380 lb-ft of torque on fuel—along with 174 psi of boost.

P-pump Mayhem

The P-pump, second-gen monstrosity campaigned by the guys at Power Driven Diesel never seems to disappoint. Making an appearance at ATS Diesel’s Let It Roll Dyno Day/Gauntlet Challenge, the PDD Dodge laid down an astounding 2,030 hp at the wheels on fuel. For the show, the Cummins was packing 37 degrees of timing, 900cc’s of fuel was being used, and 170 psi worth of boost was produced. Unfortunately, all six torque converter bolts were severed off midway through the run and engine rpm tapped 7,100 rpm! Their 2,030 number was the highest, but due to the truck not being able to drive itself out of the dyno bay under its own power the run was disqualified.

Nothing Lasts Forever (if you abuse it)

Turns out, 7.3L’s don’t always last forever. However, lack of maintenance always equates to lack of miles. With just 175,000 on this 7.3L, the rod bearings were trashed. Luckily, Garret Mazon purchased the engine as a core for a project and knew he might have to rebuild it. Oil contamination and low compression were likely the culprits in play here. This same scenario can play out for any spare engine purchase—and is exactly why you should never overpay for a core engine without knowing its history. As with any take-out engine, factor an overhaul into your project if you want your creation to be drivable, long-term.

A Chance to Buy the Bootlegger

The Scheid Diesel, Todd’s Hot Rod creation, a billet-aluminum Cummins-powered ’39 Ford Deluxe coined “the Bootlegger,” will be up for auction May 14 in Indianapolis. The old-school sedan sports Scheid’s wet billet-aluminum block, a ported 5.9L common-rail head, 50hp injectors, a Bosch Motorsport stand-alone ECM, an S363 turbo, and a built 47RH, along with the axle out of an R34 Nissan Skyline (and complete with independent rear suspension). On the engine dyno, the 6.4L Cummins cranked out 725 hp and 1,450 lb-ft of torque. The one-of-a-kind street-rod will by auctioned by Mecum Auctions, and the bidding will commence at the Indiana State Fairgrounds.

Ram’s New Half-Ton Snow Plow Prep Package

For EcoDiesel owners using their trucks for snow removal, Ram has introduced a factory option snow plow prep package for the 2021 1500 series. The brand-new package tacks $195 onto the price of a new Ram, and comes with a 220-amp alternator, plow wiring harness and a rear power-sliding window with a defroster. The active air dam is removed when customers opt for the snow plow prep package in order to accommodate plow mounts (plow mounts and controller are sold separately). Ram’s new snow plow prep package will be available later this year, and for Tradesman, Big Horn, and Laramie trim levels.

Parts Rack

RCD’s new 7.3L Cams

Fresh from the RCD Performance camp are its Stage 1 and Stage 2 billet camshafts for the 7.3L Power Stroke. They’re turned from premium bearing grade 8620 steel and carburized to yield a wear-resistant surface while maintaining core toughness. For a great, all-around street cam, its Stage 1 billet cam offers quicker spool up, lower EGT, a broader torque range, and more top-end horsepower. A true drop-in cam, no valve pockets are required to run RCD’s Stage 1 billet cam. For the Stage 2 version, increased lift and duration (beyond what the Stage 1 unit offers) are on the table, along with a 0.030-inch valve relief requirement in the pistons to use it. Intended for competition and hot street use, valve spring and pushrod upgrades are a requirement as well.

