3,337HP Cummins Ram Shocks the Diesel World

Greg’s 2005 Dodge Ram Hits 3,337 hp!

When you first hear about the horsepower output of Greg’s 2005 Ram, reactions come in specific stages—the first one usually being pure disbelief. Most people will say that there is absolutely no way this truck just cranked out 3,337 hp—except that it did. It was a pearl-clutching moment, that’s for sure, but this Dodge’s journey to this much power comes with ample documentation to discredit all naysayers in the crowd. Once the initial phase of shock and awe passes and fizzles into acceptance of this insane feat, in comes an unwavering feeling of curiosity and wonderment—how did this truck end up here and why?

The latter question is the easiest to answer, so let’s start there. If you know anything about Greg Alberalla, then you’ll understand that making ungodly diesel power is truly his life’s passion. Of course, he’s going to build a truck that makes 3K+hp—it’s the most Greg A. pickup anyone could ever dream up. The other question does come with more substance baked into the answer, so to help us explain, we’ve asked Greg to weigh in on truck’s path to unfathomable brawn.

“I bought the ’05 17 years ago when I was only 19,” Greg reminisces. “I know, it’s crazy to think that it’s been that long, but it was my first ever truck let alone a diesel truck. This is where my story with diesels truly began. I went to WyoTech for automotive training where I was more focused on performance cars, but when I got home from school, my middle brother Nick was driving a ’95 Ram 2500 12V that I fell in love with and helped him build. I soon thereafter sold all my project cars to fund the purchase of my ’05.”

While the Ram has currently earned mythical status with its overall good looks and undeniable amount of muscle, its beginnings are as humble as any other truck build across the country.

“For about five years, the ’05 was my daily driver, and as a young kid just out of school, we did things fairly slow,” Greg admits. “We first added a lift pump, wheels and tires, and because it’s a Dodge—a built transmission. It wasn’t until purchasing my ’08 that I was able to park the ’05 to begin with the first of many major makeovers and stages of its life. Back when 900 hp for a street truck was considered insane, we set out to build an absolute monster, which is exactly what we accomplished. We achieved 980 hp in 2015, which was pretty wild. That has been the vibe of this truck ever since.”

With a proclivity for big power, Greg couldn’t help but reaching for higher heights in the horsepower and torque count in his ’05. Of course, he keeps himself busy as his attention is always stretched into different directions at any given time, but it wasn’t until a deadline arose to rekindle the fire that was beginning to smolder underneath his 2005 Ram.

“From triple turbo setups, many engines and transmissions swaps, to drag racing to dyno pulls, the ’05 has been through it all over the years,” Greg adds. “Roughly a year ago, however, the truck underwent its biggest and baddest revision to date, and what you see in front of you is the product of a renewed interest in the project. In preparation for the Ultimate Callout Challenge, its biggest hp goal and its fastest track time goal were addressed. We swapped in a Freedom Racing Engines 6.7 competition engine that features a ton of components that add to its impressive output.”

Out of all the parts and tweaks made to the ’05’s new engine setup, Greg points to a single alteration being one of most monumental in its successful level-up.

“Every single wire in the entire truck was replaced with a full MoTeC electronic management system,” he says. “From the window switches, the lighting, to the nitrous system, there isn’t a single function on the truck that isn’t completely rewired and integrated into the MoTeC system.”

Another impactful component is the competition 48RE transmission from Loganbuilt that is more than capable of handling the power this Ram can make. Running plenty of Amsoil fluids also eases Greg’s mind. Even with all the top shelf items in the world lined up, nothing else, makes as much of a difference than the assistance from trustworthy associates.

“This truck would not be anywhere near its current state without the MASSIVE help of my good friend and right-hand man Michael Cordova,” Greg makes quite clear. “Michael is the fastest and quickest man on diesel fuel in his Cummins-powered dragster, so he knows his stuff. From the 4-link rear suspension, roll cage build, full MoTeC harness build and handling all the tuning adjustments, Michael was critical in the truck’s success. I received plenty of help from other amazing people and companies too that I am endlessly appreciative of. I couldn’t have done it alone; I know that for sure.”

Even though Greg’s ’05 Ram isn’t his only personal truck (not even close), it’s by far the one that holds the most sentimental value in his stable. He loved the truck back when it was only capable of factory power and has seen it through to 3,337 hp, which is currently the highest hp recording on the UCC SuperFlow dyno!

2005 Ram 2500

Owner

Greg Alberalla

Bowling Green, KY

Engine & Drivetrain

2008 Cummins Competition 6.7L race engine by Freedom Racing Engines

Balanced and blueprinted

Wagler Competition connecting rods

Diamond pistons

Fleece Performance competition race cylinder head and intake manifold

S&S Diesel fuel injectors and pumps

Custom fabricated 5-inch hood stack and waste gates in-house

Complete fuel system and MoTeC System by S&S Diesel

Loganbuilt 48RE race transmission installed by Logan Yelton

Goerend torque converter

Yukon spool and axles

Custom fuel tank

Chassis & Suspension

4-link rear built in-house

Wheels & Tires

22×12 JTX forged wheels

FirePunk Diesel race brakes front and rear

Nitto 420V

Exterior/Paint

Factory PX8 paint

Factory Laramie front bumper and rear roll pan color matched

Assorted exterior parts and accessories color matched

AlphaRex headlights and fog lights

Boost Auto mirrors

WrenchWorkz logo

Interior & Stereo

Corbeau seats and harnesses

8.50 cert roll cage built in-house

MoTeC dual screens molded into factory dash

Modern Racing steering wheel

DAWSON MURPHY