Diesel News – 3.16.20

Pass of the Week

Quickest E.T. in History

Back in the headlines this week is John Robinson and the Power Service rail. Thanks to a brand-new aluminum Cummins from Scheid Diesel, the Texas-based team had a record-breaking weekend at the track, covering the eighth-mile in 4.10 seconds at 181.74 mph. The new mark bests the previous record of 4.119 (held by Wade Moody and the venerable Duramax-powered dragster), but also lays claim to the fastest eighth-mile trap speed yet recorded. With a fair amount of power pulled out of the Power Service rail on its 4.10-second pass, a quarter-mile effort might just have what it takes to dethrone the Scheid rail’s longstanding 6.31-second record-holding trip through the 1320.

Source: https://www.facebook.com/PowerServiceDieselRaceTeam/

Events

Sun Coast Spring Shakedown

The Outlaw Diesel Super Series racing season commenced over the weekend at Emerald Coast Dragway in Holt, Florida. Pulling countless drag racers and fans out of the woodwork, the Sun Coast Spring Shakedown saw grudge racing, fresh builds venture down track for the first time, and two diesel-propelled Chevelle’s go head-to-head. Scheid Diesel’s Jared Jones took home the Pro Dragster trophy, Larson Miller collected the gold in Pro Mod, and Derek Rose grabbed the win in Pro Street. As for 6.70 Index and ET Bracket, the familiar faces of Landon Miller and Ryan Riddle drove into the winner’s circle, while Rod McMaster won 5.90 Index and Jacob Middleton topped the 7.70 Index field.

Source: https://www.outlawdieselss.com/

Hitting the Ground Running

The Firepunk Diesel crew wasted no time getting off to a solid start in the Save the Racks S10. And thanks to the truck’s new title sponsor, Hot Shot’s Secret, the defending champ Pro Mod is sporting a brand-new look for 2020. But that’s not the whole story. Remember, these guys are campaigning D&J Precision Machine’s all-aluminum common-rail Cummins now—the one that cleared more than 3,200 hp on the dyno. At the first ODSS race of the season, driver Larson Miller pulled off a 4.28-second pass in qualifying, a 4.36 at 173 mph in the semi finals, and took home the overall win a short while later. How deep will the Firepunk team push the Save the Racks/Hot Shot’s Secret S10 into the 4’s this year, and will 2020 be a repeat of 2019? Tune in for the Rudy’s Season Opener to see if the crew can continue their winning ways in April.

Source: https://www.hotshotsecret.com/

Gray’s Diesel Breaks Its Own Record

Pushing the world’s quickest eighth-mile 7.3L even deeper into the 4’s, Brian Gray piloted his OBS Ford Pro Mod to a 4.83 at 143 mph on Saturday, March 14. Gray’s previous best had been a 4.92, set in June last year. A break-neck 1.10-second 60-foot helped Gray accomplish the feat, with he and his team’s many offseason changes playing a role in the new best pass. Over the winter, Gray and crew were able to drop a little weight off of the truck’s nose, and also noticed (and addressed) a defueling issue they were having with the 7.3L. More boost, better weight distribution, and some fine-tuning of the suspension should bring even quicker time slips to the table this year.

Source: https://graysdiesel.com/

Spotless LML For Sale

It might not be the cleanest LML Duramax in existence, but this garage-kept gem owned by Keith Burwinkel has to be close. The 121,000-mile ’15 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 is located in Hamilton, Ohio, and is up for grabs for a negotiable $41,000. Checking the 500hp box, it’s EFI Live-tuned, with Allison tuning as well. The truck sits on six inches of lift, sports Bilstein shocks, and 35-inch Nitto Terra Grappler G2’s on 18-inch Ultra Predator wheels. An S&B intake, FASS 165-gph system, Amp power steps, CURT gooseneck hitch, and fresh batteries complete the deal. If you’re looking for a late-model, well-cared-for workhorse without the $80,000 price tag of a new one, this might be the truck for you.

Jumping Jack Flash Goes Common-Rail

After a year of development on behalf of Hypermax Engineering and plenty of deliberation in the Jumping Jack Flash Pro Stock camp, the Kentucky-based pulling team will run a 6.7L Power Stroke in place of their P-pumped 7.3L for the 2020 pulling season. With a very busy summer season ahead, look for them to shake things up in the 3.6 class in both PPL and NTPA. When scheduling allows, the JJF guys have also stated they will bump up and compete in the Super Stock field. We’ve also been told (via social media) not to count the mechanical 7.3L out yet…it may be getting triples and reserved as the team’s dedicated Super Stock engine.

Source: https://www.facebook.com/JJFPSPT/

Around the Globe

Liebherr, Stanadyne Join Forces

Last week, Liebherr Components and Stanadyne LLC announced a strategic coop for the global development of common-rail fuel systems for both on and off-highway engines. The partnership will allow Liebherr, which also manufactures its own fuel injection components, to expand its medium and heavy-duty application range within the commercial vehicle market. Stanadyne is using the cooperation as an opportunity to enter the on-highway market as a new supplier. In a statement from Stanadyne President, John Pinson, the message was relayed that, despite major manufacturers pulling out of the diesel injection technology sector, customer interest in new developments and technology remains high.

Source: https://dieselnet.com/news/2020/03liebherr.php