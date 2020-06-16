Diesel News 6-15-20

Events, Events, Events!

-Advertisement- -Advertisement-

Despite Covid-19, Diesel Events Are Taking Place

Finally, diesel events are being held again. Though various regulations and restrictions are being applied, state to state, it looks like there will be a 2020 event season after all. At the Smokin’ in the Smokies drag race in Newport, Tennessee over the weekend, lights-out index racers Buddy Callaway and Chris Parker showed up to compete. Parker’s VP44-fueled second-gen Cummins would take the win in the 6.70 Index field, while Callaway’s lightweight, 5.90 Index LB7 Duramax took the W in the heads-up Outlaw class. In addition, Callaway would beat out the world’s fastest third-gen Hemi Hellcat in a grudge race that saw the Mopar struggling to find traction.

Source: https://www.facebook.com/Epling-Garage-Diesel-Performance-1452414201459526/?ref=br_rs

Diesel World Drags: Round 2

After the tremendous success and feedback we got from our first trip to Wagler Motorsports Park on May 23rd, we decided to host another drag race at the awesome Lyons, Indiana venue. Presented by Smeding Diesel, it all goes down on Saturday July 11. This time, spectators will be allowed into the gate, with certain COVID-19 restrictions still in place. We’ll spell out the details on that as we get closer to kick-off. Once again, we’ll be live streaming all the racing action on our Facebook page and YouTube channel for those of you at home. For those attending in person, a $10 entry fee will apply for adults (payment accepted at the gate), but kids 12 and under will be free. Stay tuned!

Source: https://www.dieselworldmag.com/

Thunder in the Bunker

When it comes to diesel events, Indiana is definitely at the forefront in 2020. On June 26 and 27, Thunder in the Bunker will be held in Bunker Hill, Indiana. The all-in-one event will play host to sled pulls, drag racing and grudge racing at Bunker Hill Dragstrip, a truck show with best Ford, Chevy, and Dodge honors being handed out, along with best rat-rod and semi awards. Rumor has it that dirt drags are on the docket, too. Thunder in the Bunker is the official replacement for the iconic Thunder in Muncie event, which dates back to the turn of the century.

Source: https://www.dieselmotorsports.us/

First Hook, First Win!

Some of the strongest running Pro Stock pulling trucks got to go on the hook over the weekend in Eagleville, Tennessee. It might’ve taken until 2 a.m. to get his shot at glory, but Brady Ingram, son of long-time pullers Brad and Susan and sitting behind the wheel of the Scheid Diesel Dodge for the first time, took the win. At a time when much of the pulling season has been canceled, dozens of pulling teams have proven willing to travel long distances to get back on the track.

Source: https://www.scheiddiesel.com/

Parts Rack

S400 Kits On Sale

Looking to upgrade the turbocharger on your ’07.5-’12 6.7L Cummins? Smeding Diesel is currently offering its S400 kit (with turbo and exhaust manifold) for $2,299. For that price, you get a Smeding series cast S464 with an 83mm turbine wheel, Smeding’s T4 three-piece manifold, 4-inch downpipe, 5-inch air intake with S&B filter, oil feed and drain lines, and the required intercooler piping to make it all work. Other turbo options include Smeding’s billet S464, cast and billet versions of the S467, billet S472’s (one with the 83mm turbine, the other with an 87mm), and the company’s latest gem: the billet S467/83 SXE-R.

Source: https://www.smedingdiesel.com/

Highlights

Looking to go Drag Racing?

If you’re into going fast and want to join the ranks of the fastest classes in the business, Mark Rau’s 8-second Pro Street Dodge is up for sale. Listed for $40,000, the deal (which is more of a steal) includes a deck-plated D&J Precision Machine Cummins under the hood. The compound turbo arrangement, water-to-air intercooler, and fuel system supports in excess of 2,000 hp. For 40K, this is one of the best, race-ready deals we’ve ever seen. The truck is currently located in Arizona, and there’s no way it’ll last long at this price.

Across the Pond

Europe May Put New Emission Standards On Hold

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the European Commission, in response to concerns laid out by Europe’s nonroad machinery manufacturers (NRMM), has proposed a postponement of its looming Stage V emission standards. Otherwise, manufacturers have until just June 30, 2020 to produce the “transition engines” required to adhere to the Stage V NRMM standards. With massive interruptions in the supply chain of parts and components, many machinery manufacturers have been left with unfinished products. The European Commission is requesting a 12-month extension on the Stage V NRMM deadline.

Source: https://dieselnet.com/news/2020/06eu.php