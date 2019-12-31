Diesel News 12-30-19

Engine of the Week

-Advertisement- -Advertisement-

Industrial Injection Race-Ready Long-Block 6.7L for Sale

Looking for a competition Cummins at a bargain price? Dallas Theobald of H&S Motorsports has his Industrial Injection-built race engine up for grabs. The internally-balanced Cummins utilizes a 6.7L block, a main girdle with ARP main studs, Carrillo rods, valve relieved Mahle pistons with ceramic coating, and a race cam. Up top, a fire-ringed head with race porting, oversized valves, HD valve springs, and saddled with a ZZ Fabrication intake is cinched down via ARP Custom Age 625+ head studs. For an engine that’s basically ready to handle anything you throw at it, the $17,000 asking price is a steal.

Source: https://www.facebook.com/search/top/?q=dallas%20theobald&epa=SEARCH_BOX

Competition Classifieds

10-Second OBS Roller

Bryan Patrick has placed a For Sale sign in the back Lexan of his ’95 standard cab 4×4 F-350. Available as a rolling chassis, the clean title OBS has run countless 6-second eighth-miles in the past, cut 1.3-second 60-foots under 7.3L power, and would make a great 6.70 Index truck. The race-ready roller includes a 10.25 rear axle with 3.54 gears and a spool, a Dana 60 up front with a Lock-Right, a 6-point roll cage, Crow 5-point harness, a full aluminum dash, ARC switch panel, B&M Stealth Shifter, a Nitrous Express billet dual bottle bracket with two blow-down tubes, and a whole host of other add-ons. Patrick has the truck listed for sale for $5,500 OBO and is open to trades.

Source: https://www.facebook.com/bryan.patrick.54

Turnkey Pro Farm Tractor For $73K

Top-quality, competitive smoker tractors are hard to find for this price, but Pam Birdsell’s 1972 IH 1066 is definitely priced to sell. Built to run the 9,500-pound Pro Farm class, the old IH has just 10-12 passes on a fresh engine—an engine that is also intercooled—along with a new transmission. The 1066 sells with brand-new TUI Legacy 20.8 x 38-inch double cut tires, sports a full air-ride front end, and even makes use of a folding hood on factory sheet metal. If you want to come out swinging in Pro Farm in 2020, this is your ticket to the front.

Source: https://www.facebook.com/pam.birdsell/timeline?lst=100000752208181%3A100001099196846%3A1577729696

Upcoming Events

NTPA 2020 Winter Nationals

The first major indoor truck and tractor pull of the winter season kicks off in Cloverdale, Indiana’s C Bar C Expo Center on January 10-11. Sanctioned by the NTPA, the Winter Nationals play host to the Super Stock Diesel Trucks, Pro Stock tractors, exhibition Semi’s, and many more categories. The action takes place on the world’s largest indoor pulling track, which offers a 320-foot track length and 50,000 square feet of trade show space. Packing three sessions into two days, things get started Friday night at 7 pm, resume at noon on Saturday, and conclude with a 7 pm show on Saturday night.

Source: http://www.ntpawinternationals.com/

Wagler’s Early Prep for SDX 2020

Gearing up for what should be the biggest event it’s hosted to date, the folks at Wagler Competition Products are hard at work improving, upgrading, and expanding their facility to accommodate the relocated 2020 Scheid Diesel Extravaganza. In addition to hauling more dirt in for the 350-foot pulling track, Wagler Motorsports Park is being graced with more spectator seating, more campsites, and electric hookups this offseason. Drag racing will take place on Wagler’s all-concrete, NHRA-member eighth-mile drag strip just a few steps from the pulling track. Attendance is expected to crest 8,000 when the Scheid Diesel Extravaganza rolls through Lyons, Indiana next August.

Source: https://waglercompetition.com/

OEM News

FCA and PSA Group Combine Forces

It may be the holiday season, but that hasn’t stopped two major auto makers from partaking in one of the largest mergers in modern automotive history. With the signing of a binding Combination Agreement for a 50/50 merger between Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and PSA Group, the new automotive giant will represent the fourth largest OEM in the world by volume. In terms of revenue, the FCA/PSA Group duo will rank third highest in the world. Combined annual sales of the two car makers is expected to crest 8.7 million, with revenues surpassing $223 billion—46-percent of that revenue coming from Europe, and 43-percent being derived from North America. Vehicle brands will include: Fiat, Jeep, Dodge, Ram, Peugeot, DS, Opel, and Maserati.

Source: https://www.dieselnet.com/news/2019/12fca.php

Parts Rack

60-Gallon Replacement Tank

Great news for those of you waiting to pick up your brand-new, 1,050 lb-ft 6.7L Power Stroke-equipped 2020 Super Duty’s! S&B Tanks recently confirmed that its 60-gallon replacement tank designed for ’17-’19 crew cab short bed Super Duty F-250’s and F-350’s is a direct fit for 2020 model trucks of the same configuration. The company’s 60-gallon tank—which features an integrated fuel sump, anti-wave baffles, and works with the OEM skid plate—is a direct, bolt-on replacement that essentially doubles your late-model Ford’s effective fuel range. It carries part number 10-1004 and retails for $1,249.

Source: https://www.sbtanks.com/