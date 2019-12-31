THE NEW 2020 JEEP WRANGLER

Big Companies Making The Diesel Switch

An American icon has now made the switch to a diesel engine. One of the most recognizable cars on the road, it’s the Jeep Wrangler. Classically known for being the medium of transportation for rugged explorers, college girls, and military enthusiasts, it has now become accepted with open arms by the diesel community. This a surprising change but overall, a good one. Increased efficiency, sturdier parts, and increased power potential are just a few of the pros resulting from Jeeps new conversion. While this is temporarily good news, it’s also signs that Jeep will begin making it’s way to more environmentally-friendly models. Their next will be converting most of their vehicles to electric and other hybrids.

What are the specifications, you ask? Well, Jeep decided to make their new Wrangler contain a third-generation turbocharged 3.0-liter diesel V-6 produced by Italian VM Motori. The newly added turbo-diesel component is borrowed from the 2020 Dodge Ram 1500. FCA made a smart decision crossing over engine components across its manufacturers, as the diesel engine does win the battle of efficiency, reliability, and convenience. Historically, Jeeps were produced with diesel engines, so the conversion isn’t as mind-blowing as some make it out to be. For those begging to know the statistics, Jeep’s new diesel Wrangler can produce almost 300 horsepower and 442 lb-ft of torque. To quiet the clanking of the diesel engine, sound-dampening materials were used in the frame, however, as with most diesel engines, the turbo spools are very in-fact audible.

All the talk about the new diesel engine and its numbers regarding efficiency simply cannot be ignored. The new EcoDiesel Wrangler puts out almost 30 miles to the gallon, a dramatic increase compared to previous models’ capabilities. The engines are surely excellent, however, they come at an elevated price. The engine is a $4,000 add-on combined with the required $2,000 upgrade for the eight-speed automatic transmission. Overall, the new Jeep Wranglers cost around sixty thousand with the majority of upgrades. Also, the new diesel Wrangler weighs a hefty 4,800 lbs, however, it still fulfills all the purposes that traditional Jeeps do so well.

Photo Credits

“Rolling Shot of The 2020 Jeep Wrangler EcoDiesel” Photo by Jessica Lynn Walker from Car and Driver

“Cover Image of EcoDiesel Badge” Photo by Jessica Lynn Walker from Car and Driver

“Here’s a look at what the diesel Wrangler is packing” Photo by Fiat Chrysler Automobiles