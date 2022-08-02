News Of The Week

Tragic Crash At RTDS 9

It’s been a Rough year for motorsports across the board, but perhaps the most tragic news of 2022 occurred at Rocky Top Diesel Shootout over the weekend. For reasons yet to be officially determined, YouTube sensation, U.C.C. competitor, and privateer drag racer Turba Tom Borrell went off the end of the track and lost his life on Friday. For fellow racers, spectators, and fans of Tom’s around the world, the news of his passing hit the diesel world like a ton of bricks. As a result of the tragedy, Crossville Dragway and Outlaw Diesel Super Series officials canceled the remainder of the event.

Highlights

Turba Tom’s Legacy

Turba Tom’s presence in the diesel industry might’ve been brief, but over the course of the past five years he’s inspired hundreds, if not thousands, of prospective diesel enthusiasts to dive into their own projects. At the same time, he brought viewers of his YouTube channel along for the entirety of what would become a low-5-second, 2,000hp fourth-gen Ram built in a simple, 2-car garage. A can-do attitude, a willingness to admit mistakes and learn from them, and the kind of determination that allows a privateer to compete against the biggest names in the industry earned Tom an immeasurable amount of street-cred in the diesel game. His racing journey and his contributions to the diesel world will never be forgotten.

Continuing The Family Business

From heartbreak to heartwarming, we go to Pennsylvania, where Robbie Pearce—son of the late Robert Pearce—is officially continuing on in his father’s work. Operating under the name Robbie’s Diesel Doctor, the shop officially opened for business on July 29th and will specialize in both diesel and gas repair, as well as tires, lift kits, and wheels. The facility will also be the home of the Diesel Doctor dyno, the portable chassis dynamometer that has been measuring horsepower at events for years. We tip our hats to a young entrepreneur carrying on the family legacy.

One Wild Ride

You’re looking at the exact reason why roll cages are required on pulling tractors. At the NTPA Grand Nationals in Fort Recovery, Ohio, Evan Smoot found out just how safe the cage is on his Light Pro Stock class John Deere coined “Barnyard Bandit.” Veering toward the left chalk line with the front wheels in the air and the steering cranked to the right, once the front-end returned to earth the tractor—with plenty of momentum courtesy of a fast-moving sled—rolled onto its side. Luckily, Evan was unharmed, got free from his harness, and was walking around the tractor less than 30 seconds after the wild ride occurred.

Emissions

New Jersey Pursuing Deleted Diesel Owners

Government overreach or noble effort to clean up our air? No matter what you think, the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) is actively pursuing at least one diesel owner who attempted to sell a deleted ’08 Cummins on Facebook Marketplace. Per a report from theDrive.com, the ’08 Ram 2500 in question was posted for sale online, where the ad made mention of the truck’s being DPF and EGR deleted. The seller soon received a letter from the New Jersey DEP stating that the truck was illegal to operate on public roadways and that it would have to be returned to factory condition. It’s proof that individual diesel owners can and will be targeted—whether or not the owner even knows if his or her vehicle has had its emissions system(s) tampered with or removed.

CARB To Develop Advanced Clean Fleets (ACF)

In 2020, the California Air Resources Board (CARB) adopted the Advanced Clean Trucks regulation, which imposes zero-emission vehicle (ZEV) sale mandates for manufacturers of medium and heavy-duty vehicles. In the rule, truck manufacturers will have to gradually transition from diesel to ZEV, beginning in 2024. By 2045 every new truck sold in California is to be zero emission. Now, it’s time for CARB to work out all the details required to achieve its goals. At the present time, a high priority has been placed on how to electrify fleets, federal fleets, and state and local government fleets.

Parts Rack

Raybestos 48RE Clutches

The GPZ clutches available from Raybestos Powertrain are well-proven in high horsepower, big torque diesel applications, and the company now offers four clutch pack kits, call Torqkits , for the 48RE automatic. Benefits of its GPZ friction and steel clutch plates include enhanced shift feel, increased torque holding capacity, and smooth engagements. Raybestos’s drop-in Torqkits are specifically designed for ’03-’07 Ram 2500 and 3500 applications that drag race, hook to the sled, pull a trailer, or dig through deep mud. Front Direct, Rear Forward, Overdrive Brake, and Overdrive Direct Torqkits are available.

