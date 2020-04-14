Diesel News for the week of 4.12.2020

Carnage of the Week

How To Send A GTX5018R to the Moon

One thing is for sure about the crew at Power Driven Diesel: these guys know how to break stuff! A recent dyno video that’s now gone viral pits a third-gen against the company’s dyno, and the turbo checks out in catastrophic fashion midway through the run. Rumor has it that the Garrett GTX5018R was on its way to helping this street truck clear 1,600 hp on the rollers. The video culminates with the ejected turbine wheel and shaft performing a macabre, twirling dance of death on the concrete. Check out the link below to see one of the wildest turbo failures ever recorded.

Source: https://www.facebook.com/powerdrivendiesel/videos/2946512375409805/

New Cannonball Record

It might not be diesel, but someone should try it in one… With the highways empty due to the coronavirus pandemic, someone came up with the bright idea of challenging the coveted Cannonball record—and it worked. As a result of having roughly 50-percent less traffic on the roads, a team of three (or four) drivers piled into a ’19 Audi A8 and ran the unsanctioned cross-country race from New York to L.A. in 26 hours and 38 minutes, some 45 minutes ahead of the former record-holder. While purists have criticized the light traffic situation as an unfair advantage, others applaud the crew’s capitalizing on the current interstate situation.

Source: https://www.roadandtrack.com/car-culture/a32092440/26-hour-38-minute-cannonball-record-coronavirus/?fbclid=IwAR0rgMi-sSGLgN1uHCLaJfJdnn-8ho-g7ShKQ9y0iFyU3H1oJgacHFlQwmE

Calling All LEGO Builders

Ever played with LEGO’s? Of course you have! For those that still do, Industrial Injection is asking you to show off your diesel-related LEGO build(s) in exchange for an awesome assortment of I.I. swag. Simply post a picture of your build in the comments section of Industrial’s Facebook post on the matter before the offer expires on April 23. The LEGO project with the most Likes gets the win. The Industrial goodies up for grabs include a backpack, 28-ounce tumbler, 16-ounce bottle of Max MPG additive, two T-shirts, two Flexfit hats, and two Industrial Injection face masks. Swing by their Facebook page to see what’s been posted so far. It’s pretty incredible!

Source: https://www.facebook.com/IndustrialInjection/photos/a.116298725062039/4000815769943629/?type=3&theater

Cummins and COVID-19

Cummins and DuPont have partnered up to use their respective filter technologies to supply material for the production of N95 masks. You might not know, but Cummins’ NanoNet and NanoForce media technology utilizes DuPont’s Hybrid Membrane Technology, which can be just as effective at protecting healthcare professionals as it is at protecting engines. With the need for N95 masks increasing substantially over the past few weeks, leading mask manufacturers are in short supply of the materials needed to produce the N95 respirator masks. In a statement from Amy Davis, Vice President of Cummins Filtration, “Our NanoNet Media can fill a key supply void and help address the mask shortage facing the United States and other countries around the world.”

Source: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200406005502/en/Cummins-DuPont-Partner-Filter-Technology-Supply-Critical?fbclid=IwAR2lNkHSqIf0yLgFe_DX18INACeaEiuzDz0OyD-l4-o3pfV-FTDbRN324nU

Emission News

While You Were Away…

While you were out (or, stuck inside), the EPA and NHTSA finalized the revised CAFE and GHG emission standards for 2021-2026 model year light duty diesel trucks and passenger cars. The final Safer Affordable Fuel-Efficient (SAFE) Vehicles Rule relaxes GHG and fuel economy standards for 2017-2025 model year vehicles, which were adopted in 2012, and will call for a 1.5-percent tightening of CAFE and CO2 emissions standards each year through model year 2026. This will require vehicle manufacturers to reach a fleet average of 40.4-mpg by 2026, rather than the previous requirement of reaching 46.8-mpg by 2025.

Source: https://dieselnet.com/news/2020/04epa.php

All the Fuel

It might not be time to go racing just yet, but the delay to the start of the 2020 season may just give Tyler Brancifort the time he needs to finish his 6.7L Ford project. The lightweight, extended cab Super Duty will not only sport a 5-blade Barder S476, but tons of fuel. In addition to the RCD Performance 10mm stroker CP4.2 in the valley, a belt-driven 12mm 6.7L Cummins-based CP3 from Exergy will reside up top. Completing the deal, a set of RCD 100-percent over injectors should give the big single all the fuel it can handle. Coming to a track near you this summer…

Source: https://www.facebook.com/NorthCoastDieselPerformance/

Big-Block Deere Project

Hot Farm and Farm Stock tractor classes are extremely popular across the Midwest, and Reuben Spicer recently wrapped up his big-block John Deere in preparation for its upcoming battles with the sled. The 5020 ‘Deere it’s powering will be competing in Indiana-area Farm Stock classes this summer. This same engine (the 619 ci, 10.1L) has long been one of the engines of choice for various tractor categories over the years thanks to its durability in stock form and its near-endless support in the aftermarket.