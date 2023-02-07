Deutz Daimler logos
Deutz, Daimler Truck To Work Together On Medium And Heavy-Duty Engines

Deutz AG and Daimler Truck AG recently signed agreements that will give Deutz access to Daimler engines, specifically its Medium-Duty Engine Generation and Daimler Heavy-Duty Engine Platform engines.

Both lines of engines are sold under the Mercedes-Benz, Detroit Diesel, and Mitsubishi Fuso brands for use in construction equipment and heavy agricultural machinery. Deutz will produce the medium-duty engines while the heavy-duty engines will be built by Daimler Truck at the Mercedes-Benz Mannheim plant and then shipped to Deutz for final assembly. In partnering with Daimler Truck AG, Deutz hopes to attract new customer groups, save on development costs, and expand its range of modern internal combustion engines.

