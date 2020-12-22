Diesel News: GM Defense program, Diesel vs Gas, and more - Diesel World

Challenge of the Week

-Advertisement- -Advertisement-

Stainless Diesel vs. Ken Block

Hey, everyone else is challenging Ken Block’s Hoonicorn Mustang to a racing spectacle of some sort these days, so why can’t Stainless Diesel join in on the fun? Block may not want a heads-up drag race with a 2,500hp diesel capable of running mid 7’s and Stainless likely wouldn’t want to drift its 4,500-pound Dodge, so which middle ground could the two parties come to? While a straight line race might be out of the question, most would agree it would be highly entertaining to watch. S&S Diesel Motorsport seems to think so, having already announced a $1,000 payout to the winner. As of press time, Stainless Diesel’s Johnny Gilbert had yet to hear back from Block’s people, but you never know until you try…

Source: https://www.stainlessdiesel.com/

Highlights

Steal Of The Week: Deck-Plated 6.7L For Sale

Justin Zeigler has just a dozen eighth-mile passes on this race-ready Cummins—and he only wants $15,000 for it… Based on a 6.7L block and assembled at Pine Hill Auto, it’s been sleeved, sports a deck-plate, and makes use of a 5.9L crank, D&J billet rods, and FSR wide-bowl pistons in the bottom end (along with a 207/220 cam). The head, a top-shelf piece from Freedom Racing Engines, cost him $10,000 alone. Other notable parts include a Fluidampr, KingSpeed 4-gallon oil pan, Manton pushrods, and a billet front cover. Simply add the fuel and air of your choice and go make huge power.

Source: http://www.zeiglerdieselperformance.com/

Randy’s Grows In Leaps And Bounds

Not even Covid could shut the Randy’s Transmissions train down in 2020. The Tooele, Utah company has been full steam ahead and is showing zero signs of letting up. This year, Randy’s experienced a 52-percent growth over 2019 and now has 15 employees on the payroll. In addition to stepping up the amount of builds it takes on, owner Randy Reyes stated that the company has improved its quality and organization to help make it all possible. Randy’s success is proof that a company that builds a high-quality product, continues to innovate in order to perfect that product, and that is supported by great customer service can survive any storm—even a worldwide, economy-crippling pandemic. Reyes also promised big things to come in the next six months, so be on the lookout for that.

Source: https://randys-transmissions.com/

OEM News

GM Defense Begins Build-Out of ISV’s

GM Defense, a subsidiary of General Motors, has announced the start of renovations of an existing GM building to accommodate production for the Infantry Squad Vehicle (ISV), the lightweight, agile and Duramax-powered troop carrier designed to transport a nine-soldier infantry squad. Construction of the 75,000 square-foot facility, located in Concord, North Carolina, is expected to run until early spring, with the plant eventually producing 649 ISV’s once in full operation (and 2,065 more units over an eight-year period, with additional authorization). Based on the Chevrolet Colorado ZR2 platform, the ISV weighs just 5,000 pounds yet can carry 3,200 pounds, and makes use of the 2.8L LWN Duramax, this version producing 186 hp and 369 lb-ft of torque.

Source: https://newspressusa.com/publicReleaseView/68144/7447/Y2FyZ3V5NDIxMUB5YWhvby5jb21FbWFpbEhhc2g=?token=nllwY9F2Tjrl78qyQ9qW

Toyota One Step Closer To Zero Emissions Big-Rigs

Toyota’s fuel cell electric Class 8 truck venture continues to take shape, offering the same technology found in its all-new 2021 Mirai sedan that goes on sale this month. If you recall, Toyota’s new fuel cell electric system has been adapted to several Kenworth T680 chassis’ for testing at the ports of L.A. and Long Beach, and is designed to be flexible enough to meet the requirements of OEM truck makers. Now, a more compact hydrogen storage cabinet behind the truck’s cab holds six hydrogen tanks that have the same capacity as previous prototypes, while a new, more powerful lithium-ion battery helps smooth out the power flow to the electric motors.

Source: https://newspressusa.com/publicReleaseView/68077/7434/Y2FyZ3V5NDIxMUB5YWhvby5jb21FbWFpbEhhc2g=?token=59uHjaBygPACa5JI42OY

Emissions News

U.N.: America Doesn’t Need Paris Climate Accord

Remember the Paris Climate Accord, the international treaty on climate change that the U.S. pulled out of? Following the release of its Emissions Gap Report for 2020, the United Nations has stated the U.S. is already scrubbing so much carbon that it doesn’t need the Paris Climate Accord. In the UN’s report, the U.S. is said to be responsible for 13-percent of global greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions (by comparison, China contributes roughly 25-percent), but that despite contributing the most GHG emissions per capita in the world, the U.S.’s GHG emissions have been in constant decline (dropping 0.4-percent per year). Of special note is the fact that the U.S. has reduced its greenhouse gas emissions quicker than any other major polluter in the world—and it’s doing it without being a part of the Paris Climate Accord.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/ellenrwald/2020/12/10/the-un-makes-the-case-for-the-us-to-stay-out-of-the-paris-climate-accord/?sh=27cde93427e5

Parts Rack

Alliant Power Has The Specialty Tools You Need

Need a few last-minute Christmas ideas for the diesel technician in your life? Not only does Alliant Power offer some of the highest quality fuel system, engine, and emissions components, but it also makes the installation of those components easier with its specialty tools. Some of Alliant’s comprehensive engine disassembly and cleaning/prep tools include brush kits for cleaning injector bores, a fuel injector harness tool for the 6.4L Power Stroke, glow plug harness removal tool for the 6.0L Power Stroke (and VT365), and various fan clutch nut wrenches, fan pulley holding wrenches, and fan pulley holding tools. Contact your local Alliant Power service dealer for more info.

Source: https://www.dieselforward.com/alliant-power