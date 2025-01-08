New Parts Counter: Upgrades for Diesel Power Enthusiasts

New Parts Counter

Stainless Diesel 2015-2019 6.7 Powerstroke 5-blade 65/67 Soldier

This is a drop-in, stock-appearing 65mm five-blade turbo for ’15-’19 Ford 6.7L Powerstroke trucks. This package utilizes Stainless Diesel’s popular five-blade aero package and proven 67mm 10-blade turbine. It delivers increased airflow without compromising low end response. Working well as a street/strip upgrade, this turbo will tow if needed, however Stainless Diesel recommends its 63.5mm Soldier if towing and heavy work is more common.

Stainless Diesel

www.stainlessdiesel.com

FireWire LEDs 35-Inch Red/White Version 2

FireWire LED believes being brighter means being more visible. Being more visible means being safer. The company’s Version 2 safety wire is 25% brighter than the original. Its Version 2 safety wire features multiple strobe patterns to fit with any need or regulation. Each light is ½-inch wide and -inch thick, and is offered in 8-inch, 16-inch, 35-inch, 50-inch, 52-inch (windshield), 60-inch, and 71-inch lengths.

FireWire LEDs

www.firewireleds.com

PPE 2006-2010 GM 6.6L Duramax Performance Silicone Upper and Lower Coolant Hose Kit

If you need to replace your worn or leaky factory coolant hose system, check out Pacific Performance Engineering’s Performance Silicone Coolant Hose Kit. Designed for stock or modified Duramax 6.6L diesel trucks, the kit features four-ply heat-resistant internal fibers that provide strength against high pressures and temperatures. It incorporates TIG-welded, polished 304 stainless steel “T” fittings that are engineered to eliminate any chance of failures at the “T” junctions. Durable 5mm thick silicone twice as thick as the factory hose ensures long-lasting performance. The quick-connect/disconnect (LBZ, LMM, LML) end is made from billet aluminum and 304 stainless steel. Stainless steel clamps ensure a tight fit that performs better than factory. The kit is a direct bolt-on upgrade that requires no cutting or modifications.

Pacific Performance Engineering

www.ppepower.com

Dynomite Diesel Products Chevy Duramax 2017-2023 L5P Reman Injector Set 15% Over

This injector set from Dynomite Diesel Products will improve fuel economy and increase power by 50 rwhp over stock. The injector set is capable of 575 rwhp with proper supporting modifications. This set is safe on a stock truck and great for towing. It provides excellent street manners and improved fuel economy, and is sold as a balanced and matched set.

Dynomite Diesel Products

www.dynomitediesel.com

RevMax Converters Stage 5 Torque Converter – 5R110W 6.0L Powerstroke

Whether your truck is stock or heavily modified, RevMax’s staff can get you EXACTLY what you need! With its huge array of impeller housing, stators, and turbines, RevMax can easily build a converter that will make you grin from ear to ear. RevMax’s ability to CNC manufacture any billet stator or billet converter housing allows the company to have infinite control over what it can offer to its customers.

RevMax’s stage 5 triple disc billet converters are designed for those who have heavily modified engines or for those who tow heavy weights. Using RevMax’s billet piston inside the converter allows the clutch to apply fully and without flexing. Even with this piston, most RevMax customers say that its triple disc converter is nearly as smooth as their original stock single disc.

RevMax Converters

www.revmaxconverters.com

Fleece Performance Heater Core Replacement Hose and Fitting for 2003-2024 RAM

Eliminate the troublesome and leaky quick-connect heater core line on your 2003-2024 RAM with the latest OEM+ solution from Fleece Performance. This stainless steel fitting and silicone hose kit is a direct replacement for the problematic stock hose and quick-connect style fitting, providing you with a reliable solution to fix the leaks once and for all. Includes Permatex thread sealant and two new hose clamps.

Fleece Performance

www.fleeceperformance.com