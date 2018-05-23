EASE OF ACCESS

BULLET PROOF DIESEL REMOTE MOUNT 6.4L OIL COOLER

Just like with the 6.0L Power Stroke, many owners of 6.4L-equipped trucks end up replacing their oil cooler repeatedly—a costly and time-consuming process. This new product provides all needed equipment to move the oil cooler unit from the “valley” of the engine block to an easily accessible location against the firewall. It allows for replacement in less than half the time when compared to the factory location.

Bullet Proof Diesel

480.247.2331

BulletProofDiesel.com

SUPER FINE

HOT SHOT’S SECRET FR3 ADVANCED FRICTION REDUCER

Hot Shot’s Secret FR3 utilizes patented carbon nano-particles to fill in microscopic irregularities on the machined surfaces in an engine. FR3’s ability to smooth engine surfaces provide an optimal surface for the host oil and FR3 formula to form a superior lubricating film. FR3 is an advanced friction reducer formulated for use in diesel or gasoline engines.

Hot Shot’s Secret

800.341.6516

HotShotSecret.com

HIGH FLOW 6-OH

DIESELSITE 6.0L PERFORMANCE INTAKE

The DieselSite Cold Air Intake, which comes with a high-flow, oiled-cotton air filter, has been engineered and tested to give you an airflow increase of 40-50% over stock. The incoming air will also be cooler and denser to give you more horsepower and torque, and probably more smiles too!

DieselSite

888.414.3457

DieselSite.com

-ADVERTISEMENT-

UPGRADED BOX

SUPER DUTY REDHEAD STEERING BOX

RedHead has been producing upgraded steering boxes for fullsize trucks for years now, and new from RedHead is their box for some 2010 and all 2011-17 Ford Super Duty trucks. Due to these trucks developing a lot of steering play over time, RedHead oversizes the recirculating ball bearings in the worm andpiston assembly, a process designed to remove the play entirely.

Red Head Steering Gears

844.334.7325

RedHeadSteeringGears.com

PUMP PROTECTION

LONGHORN FAB SHOP AIRDOG SKID PLATE

One of the most critical parts of your truck is its fuel system. Don’t let your AirDog hang down from your frame and expose it to road and field hazards. Longhorn Fab Shop has created a completely new mounting system for AirDog fuel pumps. The completely bolt-on design with integrated skid plate provides extreme protection for your AirDog and filters. Great for driving on and off mobile dynos, trailers, entering and exiting fields, hunting and off-road trails.

Longhorn Fab Shop

937.657.1162

LonghornFabShop.com

COMPOUND TURBOS

BD DIESEL COBRA TURBO KITS

New from BD Diesel are their Cobra Ultra-High Performance Turbo Kits for the 2003-2012 Ram Cummins powerplants. The new compound turbo kits come in four different sizes capable of supporting horsepower levels all the way to 1,400. These kits are designed to be truly complete and come with everything you need, intake to downpipe.

BD Diesel

DieselPerformance.com

800.887.5030

NO LEAKS

DIESELSITE STAINLESS STEEL 6.0L UP-PIPES

DieselSite has Introduced an all-new upgraded stainless steel Bellowed Up-Pipe Assembly for the 6.0L Power Stroke. The factory up-pipe assembly is prone to failure, which can cause power-robbing exhaust leaks that reduce engine performance, eficiency and drivability. This kit is a bolt on replacement featuring stainless steel construction and heavy duty flex couplings with inner braid liners for increased durability and long service life.

DieselSite

888.414.3457

DieselSite.com

IT’S GOOD TO BE DENSE

BANKS POWER INTERCOOLER FOR 2013-17 RAM CUMMINS

Banks’ latest intercooler offering is designed to eliminate airflow restrictions and increase boost air density. The new kit includes oversized mandrel-bent, high-flow boost tubes, larger diameter inlet and outlets for increased flow, Computational Fluid Dynamics designed cast aluminum end tanks providing uniform air ow into the intercooler core—a core that is 1.66 inches thicker than stock. The combined result is an overall 44% improvement in cooling volume flowing 53% more CFM than stock.

Banks Power

800.438.7693

BanksPower.com