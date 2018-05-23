EASE OF ACCESS
BULLET PROOF DIESEL REMOTE MOUNT 6.4L OIL COOLER
Just like with the 6.0L Power Stroke, many owners of 6.4L-equipped trucks end up replacing their oil cooler repeatedly—a costly and time-consuming process. This new product provides all needed equipment to move the oil cooler unit from the “valley” of the engine block to an easily accessible location against the firewall. It allows for replacement in less than half the time when compared to the factory location.
Bullet Proof Diesel
480.247.2331
BulletProofDiesel.com
SUPER FINE
HOT SHOT’S SECRET FR3 ADVANCED FRICTION REDUCER
Hot Shot’s Secret FR3 utilizes patented carbon nano-particles to fill in microscopic irregularities on the machined surfaces in an engine. FR3’s ability to smooth engine surfaces provide an optimal surface for the host oil and FR3 formula to form a superior lubricating film. FR3 is an advanced friction reducer formulated for use in diesel or gasoline engines.
Hot Shot’s Secret
800.341.6516
HotShotSecret.com
HIGH FLOW 6-OH
DIESELSITE 6.0L PERFORMANCE INTAKE
The DieselSite Cold Air Intake, which comes with a high-flow, oiled-cotton air filter, has been engineered and tested to give you an airflow increase of 40-50% over stock. The incoming air will also be cooler and denser to give you more horsepower and torque, and probably more smiles too!
DieselSite
888.414.3457
DieselSite.com
UPGRADED BOX
SUPER DUTY REDHEAD STEERING BOX
RedHead has been producing upgraded steering boxes for fullsize trucks for years now, and new from RedHead is their box for some 2010 and all 2011-17 Ford Super Duty trucks. Due to these trucks developing a lot of steering play over time, RedHead oversizes the recirculating ball bearings in the worm andpiston assembly, a process designed to remove the play entirely.
Red Head Steering Gears
844.334.7325
RedHeadSteeringGears.com
PUMP PROTECTION
LONGHORN FAB SHOP AIRDOG SKID PLATE
One of the most critical parts of your truck is its fuel system. Don’t let your AirDog hang down from your frame and expose it to road and field hazards. Longhorn Fab Shop has created a completely new mounting system for AirDog fuel pumps. The completely bolt-on design with integrated skid plate provides extreme protection for your AirDog and filters. Great for driving on and off mobile dynos, trailers, entering and exiting fields, hunting and off-road trails.
Longhorn Fab Shop
937.657.1162
LonghornFabShop.com
COMPOUND TURBOS
BD DIESEL COBRA TURBO KITS
New from BD Diesel are their Cobra Ultra-High Performance Turbo Kits for the 2003-2012 Ram Cummins powerplants. The new compound turbo kits come in four different sizes capable of supporting horsepower levels all the way to 1,400. These kits are designed to be truly complete and come with everything you need, intake to downpipe.
BD Diesel
DieselPerformance.com
800.887.5030
NO LEAKS
DIESELSITE STAINLESS STEEL 6.0L UP-PIPES
DieselSite has Introduced an all-new upgraded stainless steel Bellowed Up-Pipe Assembly for the 6.0L Power Stroke. The factory up-pipe assembly is prone to failure, which can cause power-robbing exhaust leaks that reduce engine performance, eficiency and drivability. This kit is a bolt on replacement featuring stainless steel construction and heavy duty flex couplings with inner braid liners for increased durability and long service life.
DieselSite
888.414.3457
DieselSite.com
IT’S GOOD TO BE DENSE
BANKS POWER INTERCOOLER FOR 2013-17 RAM CUMMINS
Banks’ latest intercooler offering is designed to eliminate airflow restrictions and increase boost air density. The new kit includes oversized mandrel-bent, high-flow boost tubes, larger diameter inlet and outlets for increased flow, Computational Fluid Dynamics designed cast aluminum end tanks providing uniform air ow into the intercooler core—a core that is 1.66 inches thicker than stock. The combined result is an overall 44% improvement in cooling volume flowing 53% more CFM than stock.
Banks Power
800.438.7693
BanksPower.com