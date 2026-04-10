This 2001 Dodge Ram 2500 Build Proves “Why Not?” Is the Best Answer

Kevin Neal’s Stressless Second-Gen

When it comes time to decide on whether to start a new build or not, ask yourself one important question. Sure, there are plenty of reasons to avoid embarking on a new automotive journey, such as the high costs of parts and labor, not having enough time, or simply not knowing what type of vehicle to work on. There’s no arguing that those are all valid concerns to have. This is why it’s especially refreshing to hear about how Kevin Neal of Nodaway, Iowa, navigated this exact fork in the road. Instead of focusing on reasons why he shouldn’t start a new truck project, Kevin simply asked himself, “Why not?”

Kevin figured it would be exciting to jump headfirst into building a truck he already owned—a 2001 Dodge Ram 2500 that was just begging to be modified. But Kevin wasn’t just looking to amuse himself in the process; he counted on the project being an enjoyable experience for his son as well. “I could just imagine my boy’s face and his reactions to the different phases to come,” he says. “That alone was enough reason for me to get started!”

The first part of the build was the most important for changing the Dodge’s look and function. Kevin wanted to dramatically change up the truck’s suspension setup, and to do just that, he reached out to Dakota Beemer at Beemer Accessories and Glass and the crew at Resurrected to tear the Ram’s factory chassis apart. In its place, Kevin requested the construction of a custom air suspension lift kit complete with an adjustable ride height and brightly powdercoated components. The Resurrected air-ride package allows Kevin’s Dodge to cycle between 18 and 28 inches of lift thanks in part to an Accuair air management system. Completing the suspension overhaul is a set of massive 28×16 American Force Torque wheels that were powdered to match the day-glow appearance of the newly upgraded suspension products.

Kevin’s Ram had quickly transformed into a highly unique truck sure to attract looks from the crowd. To further alter its appearance for the better, Kevin again turned to Dakota Beemer to repaint the truck Dodge Patriot Blue, as well as add Fusion bumpers with cutouts for bright Rigid Industries lights. Factory parts like the side view mirrors and front grille were color-matched for a streamlined finish, and the hood was customized with a cutout for the exhaust stack to protrude through in aggressive diesel fashion.

Speaking of the factory 2001 Cummins power plant, it was further made more potent with the inclusion of a Midwest Truck Products stage 2 turbo, an upgraded intercooler from XDP, and a full piping kit that was powdercoted to match the chassis. Brad at Podium Ink was asked to lay down pinstriped details to elevate the truck’s overall style. Kevin then started on the Ram’s interior by refreshing the factory seats with Katzkin covers, redoing the headliner, and color-matching some plastic parts, as well as upgrading the stereo.

In a matter of six months, this truck has morphed into one of the coolest second-gen Ram 2500s around! While it does make a lasting first impression, Kevin already has a wish list of modifications he’d like to roll out soon. “A 6-speed manual transmission would be cool,” he admits. “Adding speakers in the bed would also be nice, as well as maybe adding an upgraded VP44 fuel pump and injectors.”

While Kevin did his best to see past the pitfalls that could potentially sideline his truck for an extended period, he instead chose to cross his fingers and hope for the best. “Deadlines are always tough,” he adds. “You must plan for the unexpected and allow more time than you think you need. I just grabbed a bottle of Jack and relaxed while letting talented professionals at the shops build the truck. Stress and headaches are inevitable, so why not just look at the bright side?”

2001 Dodge Ram 2500

Owner: Kevin Neal

Nodaway, IA

Engine & Drivetrain

2001 Cummins 5.9L

Engine and transmission work by Dakota Beemer at Beemer Accessories and Glass, Maryville, MO

Carbon fiber 7-inch hood stack exhaust

Midwest Truck Products HX35 stage 2 turbo

60 mm billet wheel, 64 mm turbine wheel

XDP upgraded intercooler

Full piping kit powdercoated to match

Pinstriped details

Road Ripper 2000 47RE transmission

Certified Powertrain lengthened driveshaft

2010 Ford F-250 front and rear axles

Chassis & Suspension

Factory Dodge frame powdercoated

139-inch wheelbase

Resurrected custom air-ride suspension kit

Accuair air management

Red-Head ported steering box

PSC hydro steering assist

Wheels & Tires

28×16 American Force Torq wheels

Interco Bogger tires

Body & Paint

Dodge Patriot Blue paint by Brad at Podium Ink, Mount Ayr, IA

Color-matched grille and other parts

Fusion bumpers

Rigid Industries lights

(54) Beemer rock lights

Interior