Lowered and Loaded: Cole Rushing’s 900HP Ram 2500

Cole Rushing’s Ram 2500

One theme has stood above the rest in the truck scene lately, a theme that involves being low and having a lot of power. Now, this is a theme we can 100% get behind and will happily scream “Do it, do it, do it!” to anyone who is considering going this route. Fortunately for Cole Rushing, his 2011 Ram 2500 is already low and has power, so we don’t have to scream at him.

We met up with Cole at BG Truck Jam in Bowling Green, Kentucky, and hung out with the whole WrenchWorkz crew most of the weekend. While the show was good with a lot of great drag racing, the shoots and hanging with friends, both new and old, are the real reason we love traveling across the country to these events. Our shoot with Cole quickly transitioned into heading back to the WrenchWorkz compound to rip dyno pulls until 2 AM , but more on that later!

“An O-ringed head means there has been a groove cut that is aligned with the head gasket’s fire ring in the face of the head itself. A stainless-steel wire is then inserted in the groove to ensure boost pressure is maintained reliably, all the way to 75+ PSI.”

Cole told us that this truck has been the build for the past five years or so, as modifying vehicles has always been a hobby for him. The truck has fully paint-matched bumpers and grille and is sitting on some sweet 26×14 JTX Forged Centerfire wheels. The Ram has been lowered 2 inches thanks to Firepunk lowering coils, and we know what you are thinking—no, it doesn’t have full turning radius. Cole had cheekily mentioned that the tires rub—everywhere, all the time. Helping the coils are QA1 shocks in each corner, all of which were installed by Cole himself. The truck also features matching AlphaRex headlights and taillights, and we must point out that we have yet to find a truck where a set of AlphaRex lights doesn’t look fantastic.

Onto the motor, Cole has installed Fleece pushrods and valve springs, an S&S fuel injection kit and 100% injectors, a 14mm high speed CP3 injection pump, O-ringed the head, and lastly, he went with a second-gen swap paired with a Forced Inductions S476 turbo. One quick thing I’d like to point out for those who may not know, a “second-gen swap” doesn’t mean an entire engine swap. It simply means the manifold of the 6.7L Cummins has been swapped to the second-generation Cummins-style manifold. This allows for a different turbo position and more accessibility for maintenance and future upgrading, like compounds. Most say it sounds better and looks the best as well, which we happen to agree with.

As far as transmission work goes, Cole installed a Loganbuilt 48RE with Sonnax 35-spline input and a 29-spline output, a billet intermediate, a Goerend full manual valve body and converter.

Once we got the shoot wrapped up, we all went to the WrenchWorkz shop and met up with Cole and everyone else to have some pizza and drinks, and lots of dyno pulls. Cole strapped the truck down and threw down 821 hp and 1,255 ft-lbs of torque on the first pass, which you can actually watch happen in our Diesel World BG Truck Show recap on the Diesel World Facebook page! You can witness firsthand, pull after pull with an added twist—anyone who did a pull, had to do a burnout afterwards. The only thing we didn’t capture was Cole and company tinkering away with the motor and doing one last final pull that threw down 913 hp and 1553 ft.lbs. of torque , which was over the target of 900 hp he had hoped for all night!

Cole told us that his favorite feature of his truck is the fact that it’s low and makes 900+hp, and we’ll toast to that.

SPECS

ENGINE:

Inline six 6.7L Cummins

O-Ringed head

S&S fuel injection

S&S 100% injectors

14mm high speed CP3 injection pump

Second- gen manifold swap

Forced Inductions S476

TRANSMISSION:

Full manual valve body 48RE by Loganbuilt Transmissions

Sonnax 35-splint input, 29-spline output

Billet intermediate

Goerend full manual valve body

Goerend torque converter

WHEELS:

26×14 JTX Forged Centerfire

33/14.5/26 Venom Terra Hunter

PHOTOS BY TIM PEELER