Diesel World April 2026: Spring Builds, SEMA Finale, and Event Coverage

SPRINGTIME IS HERE! It’s about that time to get your winter projects and hibernating weekend cruisers out from the garage and hit the streets ASAP!

From sunny Daytona to the freezing streets of Indianapolis for PRI, we’ve got you the inside look at some of the best diesel builds, stories, and event coverage you’ve been looking for (since last month’s issue, of course.)

As for myself, I’m finally “finished” with Stock to Not. The last few days of it getting buttoned up and sent off to the SEMA Show were taxing, but worth it. Check out the last parts of our 2-year editorial build in this issue!

Thanks for grabbing another issue of Diesel World mag! We wouldn’t be here without all our devoted subscribers and readers who keep print alive. We appreciate your continued support. Enjoy!

Happy reading!