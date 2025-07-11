Second-Gen Ram Stands Tall in Pearl White

Adding to the Staples’ Second-Gen Family

Carley Staples comes from a long line of second-gen Dodge RAM owners. Her dad, Billy, and brother, Colby, both drive one, and she was just itching to get in on the action too. “Once they got their trucks, I knew I had to get one so we could become the ultimate ‘second-gen family,’” Carley states. “That’s when my build began.”

Lucky for Carley, her dad, brother, and husband, David Wells, were all on onboard to help build her own second-gen RAM. To kick off the process, Billy opened the hood and began cleaning up the factory 5.9L Cummins straight in-line six. He made some adjustments to increase horsepower and torque, including a DAP intake horn, a straight pipe 5-inch exhaust system, and some minor painted details. The transmission was given a healthy upgrade in the way of a Randy’s Stage 2 47RE unit, along with a Mishimoto trans cooler to promote ideal operating temps.

With the Cummins well taken care of (for now), the Staples family moved on to altering the RAM’s factory suspension setup. They gathered lift components in the form of Fox springs for the front, shocks for all four corners, and a custom cradle and track bars from KM Metal Works. Once all the proper parts were in their possession, they were sent off for fresh powdercoating. As soon as the parts were ready, Carley and her boys began with the installation process. It didn’t take them long to jack her RAM higher into the sky, but they paid attention to the details and put everything together with care. To finish off the suspension just right, they bolted on a massive set of 26×14 JTX Forged wheels that Carley chose especially for this project. She had the spokes powdered to match the chassis components, which was a great call—especially for what was next to come.

Carley’s dad is skilled in bodywork and paint, and she was dead set on repainting her entire truck a simple yet striking color. Of course, Billy was happy to oblige. The color she picked out was pearl white, which allows the coated suspension and wheels to really pack a punch. “My favorite part about the truck so far is the paint,” Carley says. “It sparkles so much when the sun hits it.” Once the paint was dry, Carley was able to add a few accessories, such as the custom color-matched headlights, tinted tails, KM Metal Works rock lights, and rear roll pan. Carley didn’t want to go over the top in any way, but the changes she did make are more than enough to make a loud statement.

While the interior is mostly stock except for the fourth-gen Dodge console and radio, Carley intends to upgrade the cabin in the very near future. Custom upholstery and a booming sound system are both on her agenda and will totally give the cabin the vibe change she is looking for.

“My truck made its debut at the 2025 Lone Star Throwdown show,” Carley exclaims. “Honestly, I can’t say there were any problems we encountered throughout the 6-month build process, but we did take our time doing everything right every step of the way. Thanks to my dad, brother, and David for helping make my RAM what it is today!”

2001 Dodge RAM 2500

Owner

Carley Staples

Santa Fe, TX

ENGINE & POWERTRAIN

2001 Cummins 5.9L

Modifications by BB$ Customs (Billy Staples)

ARP head studs

DAP intake horn

Straight pipe 5-inch exhaust

2001 Randy’s Transmission 47RE Stage 2 auto trans

Randy’s Transmission shift kit and triple-disc billet torque converter

Mishimoto transmission converter

Spicer U-joints

Dana 60 (front) and 70 (rear) drive axles

CHASSIS & SUSPENSION

Modifications to factory frame by BB$ Customs (Billy Staples)

Components installed by Billy Staples, Carley Staples, Colby Staples, and David Wells

Custom cradle for lift and track bars by KM Metal Works

Fox front springs and shocks

Factory rear leaf springs

Fox rear shocks

WHEELS, TIRES & BRAKES

26×14 JTX Forged wheels

35-15.50R26 Venom tires

Front disc brakes, rear drums

Body & Paint

White Pearl paint by BB$ Customs (Billy Staples)

Factory stock grille with billet inserts

Custom headlights by @v21xar.b (Braxton Shaw)

KM Metal Works undercarriage lighting

INTERIOR

Factory black leather upholstery

Auto Glow instrumentation

Fourth-gen Dodge console and radio

PHOTOS BY JOSE ACEVEDO