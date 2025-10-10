Master Shredder! A 2,168-HP Monster Cummins

Shawn Baca’s Insane 2,168-HP Dodge

Shawn Baca has been an absolute diesel fanatic for years, running around the country and dominating dyno events and clicking off 10-second passes at the dragstrip. Videos of Shawn’s previous truck, a First-Gen Dodge dubbed the “Black Pearl” have gone viral on Youtube with nearly a million hits. After a while, however, Shawn saw the writing on the wall and realized that newer technology was the way to go, so he set building one of the most powerful common-rail Dodges the world has ever seen.

“THE FIRST CUMMINS TO CRACK 2,000 HORSEPOWER ON A CHASSIS DYNO”

BORN TO PERFORM

Shawn’s newer Dodge is based on a ’06 Dodge Ram 2500, and the truck has actually been around for quite a while. A number of years ago, it was Shawn’s daily driver, and a very representative platform for just how fast a common-rail could be with minimal modiﬁcations. With a single turbo and nitrous, the “Silver Pearl” as it was known, could click off 10-second dragstrip times and break 1,000 horsepower at the rear wheels with nitrous. After years of abuse, the stock bottom-end engine ﬁnally gave up the ghost and melted a pis- ton (at a little more than 1,200 horse- power).

Shawn wasn’t one to give up without a ﬁght, and as the Lead Engine Builder for Industrial Injection, he set about building a new engine that would be capable of even higher power numbers. At the time, he was interested to see how much power could be made with a single turbo and ni- trous, so a single 91mm turbo was swapped on to the engine along with the giggle gas, and Shawn kept pushing the limits of the truck right up until the block split at a little over 1,500 horsepower.

BIGGER AND EVEN BETTER

Since Shawn had already gone through the trouble of building it “bigger and better” once, quitting after engine number two wasn’t an option. For the third engine, the best parts that Shawn could buy were installed in the engine, such as a heavily reinforced Industrial In- jection race long block that included steel Mahle Monotherm pistons, Carrillo connecting rods, and a Hamilton Cams camshaft. The fuel system was also up- graded with one of Industrial Injection’s ﬁrst triple CP3 kits, with three 120-percent over pumps. The 91mm turbo also got some help in the form of compounds, with a 106mm Garrett 5541 taking residence in the inner fenderwell. The ﬁnal piece of the puzzle was a set of Industrial Injection King Cobra injectors, which pushed the Cummins to ludicrous power levels.

2,168 RWHP

Now on his third time around, Shawn’s determination and perseverance has pushed the mighty Cummins engine past what many folks thought was possible. After a number of runs in the 1,400 to 1,800 horsepower range, Shawn ﬁnally took his truck and the dyno to the limits, with a 2,000 horsepower run that maxed out the dyno software. After some more tuning (and different software) Shawn has hit an incredible 2,168 horsepower, and has hinted that there’s still more left on the table.

While we don’t know when Master Shredder will ﬁnally stop chasing dyno numbers, Shawn’s Dodge holds the honor of being the ﬁrst Cummins to crack 2,000 horsepower on a chassis dyno. With a number of incredible accomplishments under his belt, we look forward to what the future holds for Shawn and his Dodge, as he sets his sights even higher. DW

EDITORS NOTE:

Shawn is a current competitor in Diesel World’s Ultimate Callout Challenge, and he has stepped up his game for 2016. As this issue went to print, Master Shredder had just put down 1,962 rear-wheel-horse- power, on fuel only, NO nitrous (with a new turbo setup as well). Master Shredder is now running triples. I can’t wait to see what he does with it and a bottle at the Ultimate Callout Challenge in May. It’s going to be epic.