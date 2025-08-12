Ultimate Callout Challenge 2025: The Biggest, Loudest, and Best Yet

While the smoke has settled and the dust has cleared the air at the iconic Lucas Oil Raceway, it’s hard to believe that another incredible Ultimate Callout Challenge has come to pass. While we’re sad it’s over, we’re happy that it happened, and in case you missed it, we’ve got you covered.

At the 2025 Ultimate Callout Challenge (UCC), attendees didn’t just witness the biggest event in its history—they became part of it. From the ultra-competitive ODSS/ODR drag classes and the invite-only Seventy2 Fast bracket to the countless booths in the alleys of DPI, UCC felt less like a show and more like a diesel-fueled family reunion.

The team behind Ultimate Callout Challenge has been building this momentum for years. What started as a niche event for high-performance diesel fans has evolved into the industry’s main stage. And this year it was loud, massive, and impossible to ignore.

UCC’s appeal has always leaned hard on competition, but 2025 pushed that envelope further. The ODSS and ODR drag classes roared back with full fields, showcasing how diesel horsepower has moved from late-night shop projects to main-event motorsport. Trackside, attendees leaned over the guardrails with cameras ready as nitrous-purged and compound turbo builds blasted down the drag strip. Every pass told a story, one of sacrifice, wrench time, and more busted knuckles than anyone will admit.

One of the weekend’s biggest additions was the Seventy2 Fast bracket—an invite-only slugfest of 16 builds, all built within specific turbo and weight specs. Backed by VSRacing and brought into the spotlight by Lavon Miller and the Firepunk crew, the class was designed to put real racers in real competition without the baggage of unlimited budget builds.

Each round was heads-up, chip-draw, and full-throttle intensity. This class was more than a new addition this year; it was a chance for more diversity within the diesel racing industry, and to be frank—it worked. Firepunk’s own entry, unsurprisingly, walked away with the win, but the real victory was the format itself. The class felt personal and purposeful. It brought back the kind of unpredictability that makes racing thrilling to watch.

And while the high-dollar classes grabbed headlines, the Poor Diesel Challenge—true to its name—captured hearts. Think less “pro built” and more “hold my beer.” This class celebrated budget builds, backyard ingenuity, and the kind of DIY attitude that got the diesel world turning in the first place. What it lacked in polish, it made up for in spirit.

Trucks rolled in with various homegrown mods, enough mismatched panels to make a bodyman cry, and enough blood, sweat, and tears to create some of the best Cinderella stories a person could ask for. When they hit the strip, the crowd leaned in, mostly because there’s something special about watching someone push a $10,000 build like it’s a six-figure Pro Mod.

It wasn’t about winning so much as belonging—proof that at UCC, any driver who knows their way around a wrench can step into the spotlight. The bleachers packed with fans from all over the USA got to see the show of a lifetime with drag racing, dyno competition, burnouts, and even some sled pulling on Sunday.

Diesel dynos and sled pulls may steal the headlines, but the AMSOIL-sponsored show ‘n shine made a serious case for the soul of UCC. Under the Saturday sun, a fleet of polished builds turned the lot into an art gallery. You had hand-built 12-valve swaps sitting next to lifted dually show trucks. Every hood was open, every detail was dialed in, and every owner had a story.

From custom vintage semi-trucks to sleeper Duramaxes hiding 1,000 horsepower under stock hoods, the variety was unreal. Judges moved slowly, pausing to admire TIG welds and custom interiors. Spectators snapped pics, asked questions, and walked away planning their own builds.

The vendor alley felt more like a bazaar than a sales pitch. Tents stretched in every direction, packed with everyone from industry giants to upstart fabricators. Traction bars, fuel systems, turbos, piping kits—you name it, you could find it there, including a massive presence from AMSOIL, which included an awesome opportunity for a meet and greet with the one and only Greg Alberalla.

Compare the 2025 crowd to earlier years, and the change is undeniable. From vendor count to spectator stands, UCC has grown every single year, and this year was by far the wildest, loudest, and most intense yet. Parking lots spilled into overflow fields.

Still, despite the size, it felt tight-knit. Folks chatted with competitors in the pit boxes, learning more about builds or talking through how they got started in racing. Families set up tailgate camps next to six-second drag trucks. New friendships started over shared torque specs and late-night trailer beers. It wasn’t some sort of showboat; it was real, genuine, and authentic community.

When the sun set on Sunday, UCC didn’t just pack up. It lingered. Conversations echoed across the lot. Teams laughed together about the weekend’s competition, scheduled meetups for next season, and laughed about close calls and backfires. Some rolled out with trophies. All rolled out with memories.

That’s what UCC 2025 built—the kind of community where horsepower is just the first topic. It’s about continuing to enjoy this incredible community that we’ve created together.

From the Seventy2 Fast field to the ragtag spirit of the Poor Diesel Challenge, UCC reminded everyone that a diesel truck is more than metal and torque. It’s culture. It’s identity. And for one weekend a year—it’s home for enthusiasts of all walks of life.