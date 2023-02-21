Cummins Launches New 10 Liter Diesel Engine

Cummins has announced it will launch a brand-new diesel engine for 2026. Called the X10, it’s designed to replace the L9 and X12 legacy engines and be offered in both medium-duty and heavy-duty applications. Medium-duty power ratings range from 320 to 380 hp and 1,000 to 1,250 lb-ft, while heavy-duty versions will be capable of delivering 350 to 450 hp and 1,350 to 1,650 lb-ft. According to Cummins, the X10 will emit 75-percent fewer NOx emissions than required at the time of its launch in 2026. The X10 will first debut in North American and European markets, but will eventually become a global engine option.