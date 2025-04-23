A 5.9L Cummins-Powered Willy’s jeep Built for Combat

Mike Cashman’s Willy’s Jeep: A Village Customs masterpiece is built for combat

We all want our vehicles to be as unique as possible. That’s the name of the game—to stand out from the crowd, right? Of course, there are trends within the scene that dictate the direction of the masses, but there are always factions of builders who move against the grain. These individuals don’t necessarily do it solely to buck the system, it’s more of a basic instinct.

If you’re familiar with the automotive creativity of Joshua Joyce of Village Customs, then you know exactly what we’re talking about. You won’t find any flashy paint jobs or blingy accessories on any builds that leave his shop. Instead, Joshua has a proclivity for old patina-clad, military-issued vehicles that sit low and rumble loudly. Think show-quality apocalyptic rat rod war machines—that’s basically his aesthetic, and we are here for it.

We recently had the opportunity to inspect one of Joshua’s most recognizable builds— a 1946 Willys Jeep built for a Village client by the name of Mike Cashman. We could’ve done said inspection in an industrial warehouse to match its gritty appeal, but we figured that since it’s technically a convertible, why not spend a day at the beach?

Joshua’s expert fabrication work on the custom box steel chassis was plain to see while underneath the direct sunlight. The front cantilever air ride setup and rear 2-link are well designed and allow the Jeep’s frame to slap the ground when the bags are aired out. Vintage racing wheels were selected due to their utilitarian design, as were military run-flat tires to match. The Jeep’s stance is stunning and helped pave the way for the rest of the project.

Aside from the Jeep’s low-slung altitude, the exposed power plant is its next obvious characteristic. Joshua plucked the 5.9L Cummins mill from a steam roller and went to work fine tuning it. He turned up the VE pump and created a custom compounded turbo setup utilizing a stock lower turbo and a Detroit Whistler Series unit. The two short, upward-aiming exhaust stacks blow black smoke straight up into the sky when the gas pedal is mashed to the floorboard, which is always a sight to see. Since the 5.9 is on full display, Joshua made sure to dress and distress it just right to blend into the Jeep’s overall rowdy demeanor. Every angle is equally impressive, but its side profile balances out the Jeep’s silhouette perfectly.

The original ‘46 Willys tub is still intact, although it has been painted in faux military regalia to better fit the theme. Joshua did fabricate a custom windshield and roll bar, as well as a one-off rear bumper with a built-in trailer hitch for hauling purposes. The grille remains stock but has been updated with LED halo headlights for increased nighttime visibility. The cockpit has been redesigned with a functional and stylized center console, military canvas-covered seats, and all the necessary gauges to keep tabs on the fuel level, boost, and air ride system that is adjusted by a 4-button wired controller. A handy switch panel has also been placed into the dash area to access additional features as well.

This ’46 Willys Jeep is definitely one of the most unique of its kind, but it’s safe to say that its creator does have a type. While it is very on-brand with the Village Custom fleet, it does stand out whether it’s laid out at a show or a sandy shore. From what we can imagine, the driving experience must be like none other, which truly makes this build that much more special.

1946 Willys Jeep

Owner: Mike Cashman

New Hampton, NH

Engine & Drivetrain

Cummins 5.9L I-6 industrial engine from a steam roller

Turned up VE pump

Custom compound turbo setup

Stock lower turbo, Detroit Diesel Whistler upper turbo

Stock Allison 545 transmission with trans cooler

1950 Ford F1 front axle

Sterling 10.5 rear axle

Chassis & Suspension

Full custom chassis by Village Customs, Clayton, NC

Box steel frame

Front cantilever air ride kit, two-link rear kit

Aluminum fuel tank

Wheels, Tires & Brakes

Old racing wheels

35-inch front, 37-inch rear military run flat tires

Front disc brake conversion, rear stock drum brakes

C4 Corvette master cylinder

Body & Paint

Original 1946 Willys tub

Custom windshield / roll bar

Stock grille

Custom rear bumper with integrated trailer hitch

Fake military patina theme

Interior