Fireworks, Triumph, And Shattered Records At The Premiere Event In The Diesel Industry

If you made it to Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park the weekend of June 3-5, you were witness to arguably the most eventful Ultimate Callout Challenge held to date. With big names like returning champion Justin Zeigler, 2019 champ Derek Rose, Tyler and Tony Burkhard, and Chris Patterson’s green dually in town, there was bound to be a few fireworks. And with new rules allowing teams to campaign more than one truck for 2022 there was an added layer of excitement, which further incentivized competitors to swing for the fences. At the end of the 3-day melee, we saw 4-second eighth-miles, a new, 3,300hp record dyno number, purpose-built pulling trucks competing in the dirt, and plenty of carnage along the way.

Without question, the bar was reset at U.C.C. ’22. Thanks to Justin Zeigler’s mind-blowing 3,336hp dyno pull, competitors in years to come will have a tall mountain to climb when it’s time to perform on the rollers. As for the drag strip, three trucks in the 4’s and seven more in the mid 5’s says north of 2,000 hp needs to be applied to the track in order to keep pace. Out on the pulling track, things are even more interesting, where full-blown, cut-tire pulling trucks are poised to dominate the final day of action from here on out. From the race track to the rollers to the dirt, we’ve done our best to capture all the pinnacle (and pivotal) moments of U.C.C. 2022. Be there next year!