WE INSTALL A MISHIMOTO RADIATOR ON OUR ’00 F-250

Without a doubt, the radiator is one of the most overlooked components on our trucks. In the midst of adding larger injectors, high volume fuel systems, bigger turbos, and stronger transmissions, it’s something we never really think about. Until there’s a problem. Such was the case with our 7.3L powered, ’00 F-250. Just as the 17-year-old Super Duty was approaching the 600hp mark, its 280,000-mile unit sprang a leak, prompting one of those “forced repair” scenarios. But instead of sticking with a stock radiator, we contacted Mishimoto for one of its aluminum, extra capacity units.

“MISHIMOTO’S RADIATOR WORKS AS HARD AS YOUR VENERABLE 7.3L DOES.”

Renowned for its replacement radiator for the 6.4L Power Stroke, Mishimoto has expanded its product line in recent years to include every popular late model diesel engine. Luckily for us, that means the 7.3L is covered under the Mishimoto umbrella. The company’s radiators feature all-aluminum construction, TIG-welded end tanks, increased fluid capacity, and are backed by a lifetime warranty. Thanks to being a drop-in, direct replacement, we had the Mishimoto radiator installed in a couple hours, and topped things off with an aluminum coolant overflow reservoir from PSP Diesel. If you’re looking for more longevity and improved cooling capacity for your modified ’99-’03 7.3L, this is the way to go about it. DW

SOURCES :

MISHIMOTO

877.466.4744

Mishimoto.com

PSP DIESEL

713.941.1135

PSPdiesel.com