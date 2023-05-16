Charity auction for a collection of six original paintings to benefit Drive Toward a Cure

Automotive auction platform and enthusiast community Bring a Trailer (BaT) announces a charity auction for a collection of six original paintings from world-renowned automotive fine artist Nicolas Hunziker. The entire sale price, including the 5% BaT buyer’s fee, will be donated to Drive Toward a Cure, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that raises funds and awareness to support those with Parkinson’s disease by championing research while emphasizing patient care and expanding messaging through the automotive community at large.

Drive Toward a Cure is a 501(c)(3) non-profit supporting beneficiaries including The Michael J. Fox Foundation, the Parkinson’s Foundation and numerous Centers of Excellence for Parkinson’s.

For donations, sponsorship, and event registration, please visit

www.drivetowardacure.org.