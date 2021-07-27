Ultimate Callout Challenge 2021 - Diesel World

The King of all Diesel Events is Back—With a Vengeance

It’s the biggest event in diesel right now, and it may be for a while. It’s called the Ultimate Callout Challenge. The stakes are high, and the horsepower numbers are even higher. The competition is fierce, but the camaraderie is undeniable. The biggest faces in the diesel world are on hand for three full days of action and the atmosphere is positively electric. After a one-year hiatus, U.C.C. returned to the friendly confines of Lucas Oil Raceway in Indianapolis—and somehow the movers and shakers behind this one-of-a-kind event found a way to make it even better. Not only was the DPI Expo up and running all weekend, along with an extensive entry list for the show ‘n shine, but a full Outlaw Diesel Super Series show was interweaved with all of the U.C.C. action.

The first day of U.C.C. competition called drivers to the staging lanes. More than half the field (11 of 19) responded by putting up 5-second eighth-mile passes. On Day 2, it was time to hit the dyno, where nine trucks topped the 2,000hp mark. The evening would conclude with one of the most catastrophic engine failures ever recorded. Then came the sled pull on Day 3, where—thanks to teams and fans alike being privy to the handy Ultimate Callout Challenge scoring calculator—it was clear that no one was walking away with it. The fact that it came down to the very last hook was telling as to just how competitive and close the points race is at an event like Ultimate Callout Challenge. In the following pages you’ll find our comprehensive recap of U.C.C. 2021. There’s carnage, chaos, raw displays of power, and ultimately, triumph.

We hope to see you here in 2022.

U.C.C. Top 5 Overall Finishers

Justin Zeigler

Drag Race E.T.: 5.3

Dyno HP/TQ: 2,443 hp/3,282 lb-ft

Sled Pull: 290.35-feet

Total Score: 2,467.019

Chris Buhidar

Drag Race E.T.: 5.51

Dyno HP/TQ: 2,463 hp/2,996 lb-ft

Sled Pull: 299.65 feet

Total Score: 2,410.15

Tony Burkhard

Drag Race E.T.: 5.11

Dyno HP/TQ: 2,104 hp/2,360 lb-ft

Sled Pull: 319.00 feet

Total Score: 2,395.96

Justin Andres

Drag Race E.T.: 5.96

Dyno HP/TQ: 2,220 hp/3,404 lb-ft

Sled Pull: 306.59 feet

Total Score: 2,366.58

Trevor Peterson

Drag Race E.T.: 5.88

Dyno HP/TQ: 2,264 hp/3,203 lb-ft

Sled Pull: 308.71 feet

Total Score: 2,366.02

Our Video Feed

