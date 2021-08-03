One Man’s Carnage, Triumph, and Other-Worldly Advancements With the 6.0L Power Stroke

When you can make one of the most hated engines in the diesel world a contender on the biggest stage, it does more than simply stir the pot. It scares the hell out of the competition. Perhaps Jesse Warren thrives on that type of motivation. Or, perhaps he’s just a fan of the underdog in any scenario. But perhaps it’s the simple fact that he loves the 6.0L Power Stroke. We think it’s a combination of each of those. After all, rather than convert his engine of choice to mechanical or common-rail injection, or move on to a different platform altogether, he’s stuck it out with the HEUI system—even in an era where common-rail has taken over at the drag strip and on the dyno. Over the course of the past decade, Warren has taken oil actuated fueling to new heights—heights that up until a few years ago would’ve been thought impossible to reach.

But the road to get here hasn’t been without its obstacles, and Warren has experienced more than his fair share of carnage along the way. Everyone knows you don’t push a 6.0L Power Stroke to a Fifth Place finish at the Ultimate Callout Challenge or campaign a 6.0L in the Super Stock pulling class by luck or chance. Long hours, endless dyno and flow testing, a whole lot of trial and error, and perpetually competing on the ragged edge have been par for the course throughout Warren’s rise to the top of the 6.0L game. In the following pages, we’re highlighting the high marks of what is perhaps the greatest underdog story in all of diesel. From a small-time, one-man operation working out of his garage to opening the doors at Warren Diesel Injection in 2010 to the 16-man army he currently employs, his journey has been a very successful one.

SOURCES

ARP

800.826.3045

arp-bolts.com

Colt Cams

604.856.3571

coltcams.com

Firepunk Diesel

614.733.3744

shop.firepunk.com

Mahle Motorsport

us.mahle.com

Sun Coast

800.868.0053

suncoastdiesel.com

Wagler Competition Products

812.636.0391

waglercompetition.com

Warren Diesel Injection

866.276.2511

warrendiesel.com

Wimer Fuel Injection & Turbo

724.376.2904

wimerfuelinjection.com