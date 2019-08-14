Over the Top

This Chevy Show Truck is a 700-HP Sleeper

When it comes to spinning some tires, a show truck isn’t usually the first thing that comes to mind. After owning more than 15 different cars and trucks over the past decade, Nick Mofford of Draper, Utah, wanted something different. He’s a guy who’s into all kinds of motorsports through his company, 80Eighty. However, he still needed a truck, so a ’16 Chevrolet 2500 soon found its way into his driveway. Mofford had known he wanted a diesel. But he didn’t want just any truck, so he put himself to work and started to modify his Chevy to stand out in a crowd.

Game Plan

When developing a game plan for his new ride, Mofford decided that he wanted his truck to be bigger, faster, and wilder than the average show truck—which meant modifying the vehicle in virtually every area. He started with the factory frame, which was powdercoated Illusion Purple to match the rest of the build. The suspension is fully custom and features a wild 12 inches of lift thanks to some Kelderman air springs and Fox Racing 2.0 reservoir shocks. Mofford also took the opportunity to add some steel braided brake lines, along with powdercoated front and rear axles with Mag-Hytec differential covers. The wheel and tire package is where he went a little crazy: A set of 42-inch tires from Fury Offroad take full advantage of the lift. They’re mounted on monstrous 28-inch American Force wheels.

Power-Adders

Even with a truck that drove higher up than most in Utah’s thin air, Mofford didn’t stop there. He wanted his truck to be “go” as well as “show,” so next up was a full engine and transmission build.

The 6.6L Duramax powerplant still retains its stock longblock, but the turbocharging and fueling system have both received upgrades. The factory injectors were replaced with a set of 100% over units from Exergy Engineering, along with a 12mm CP3 pump. The lift pump has also been ungraded with a 150-gph piece from FASS Fuel Systems.

