Diesel’s Embrace Of Gas-World Components And Strategies
For years, diesel drag racing was static-like. Most Pro Street trucks were stuck in the 9’s, the Pro Mod field was miniscule, and the index classes were hit or miss. The sport wasn’t as fast-moving as it is today. Literally. To be sure, diesel drag racing was exciting to watch and saw moderate growth, but what’s occurred over the past five to seven years has been extraordinary, and a lot of it has had to do with the industry’s embrace of gas-world go-fast parts and racing strategies. Looking across the aisle has given birth to more rear-wheel drive vehicles and tube chassis arrangements on coil overs as opposed to almost everything being based on a 4×4 ¾-ton or larger truck still packing leaf springs and a factory frame.
Beyond that, four-link suspensions, electronics, aftermarket axles and transmission brakes are now everywhere. And speaking of transmissions, the Turbo 400 has had a major impact in the upper tiers of diesel drag racing since it was first embraced. Once a few drivers blazed the TH400 trail and proved it would work, several others followed suit. Now, it’s the transmission of choice in the Pro Mod category, and we’re even seeing four-wheel drive applications in other classes—including on the world’s fastest Pro Street truck. Similar to the way diesel truck pulling has borrowed much of its technology from the tractor world, diesel drag racing has adopted some of the most successful gas world components. As a result, today’s diesel racing scene is downright impressive—and records are often set and then broken again from event-to-event.
SOURCES
Bosch Motorsport
bosch-motorspor.com
Menscer Motorsports
910.491.2798
menscermotorsports.com
Motec
motec.com.au
Neal Chance Racing Converters
316.542.9869
racingconverters.com
Reid Racing
925.935.3025
reidracing.biz
Rossler Transmissions
330.530.5000
rosslertrans.com
Sun Coast
850.695.9679
suncoastdiesel.com