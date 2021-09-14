Diesel’s Embrace Of Gas-World Components And Strategies

For years, diesel drag racing was static-like. Most Pro Street trucks were stuck in the 9’s, the Pro Mod field was miniscule, and the index classes were hit or miss. The sport wasn’t as fast-moving as it is today. Literally. To be sure, diesel drag racing was exciting to watch and saw moderate growth, but what’s occurred over the past five to seven years has been extraordinary, and a lot of it has had to do with the industry’s embrace of gas-world go-fast parts and racing strategies. Looking across the aisle has given birth to more rear-wheel drive vehicles and tube chassis arrangements on coil overs as opposed to almost everything being based on a 4×4 ¾-ton or larger truck still packing leaf springs and a factory frame.

Beyond that, four-link suspensions, electronics, aftermarket axles and transmission brakes are now everywhere. And speaking of transmissions, the Turbo 400 has had a major impact in the upper tiers of diesel drag racing since it was first embraced. Once a few drivers blazed the TH400 trail and proved it would work, several others followed suit. Now, it’s the transmission of choice in the Pro Mod category, and we’re even seeing four-wheel drive applications in other classes—including on the world’s fastest Pro Street truck. Similar to the way diesel truck pulling has borrowed much of its technology from the tractor world, diesel drag racing has adopted some of the most successful gas world components. As a result, today’s diesel racing scene is downright impressive—and records are often set and then broken again from event-to-event.

SOURCES

Bosch Motorsport

bosch-motorspor.com

Menscer Motorsports

910.491.2798

menscermotorsports.com

Motec

motec.com.au

Neal Chance Racing Converters

316.542.9869

racingconverters.com

Reid Racing

925.935.3025

reidracing.biz

Rossler Transmissions

330.530.5000

rosslertrans.com

Sun Coast

850.695.9679

suncoastdiesel.com