Addressing Diesel Investments - Diesel World

Hold or Drop?

Diesel trucks are known for holding their value quite well, even with extensive mileage. This is because of their durability, efficiency, and performance that’s largely unmatched by conventional combustion engines. Many people have recognized of this valuation and have bought diesel trucks as a way to mitigate the first-day depreciation seen by many of today’s newly made cars. Businesses that purchase diesel work trucks passively make a sustainable long-term investment because of the value held and minimal losses at the point of sale. This practice has been held for the past few decades, but with advances towards a “greener future,” such forms of investment might be less dependable.

Diesel engines have had a bad reputation because of the harmful exhaust, however, it’s important to note that major strides have been made since the 70s and 80s. Power generation companies have been tirelessly researching technologies to minimize the emissions released by diesel engines, which would allow long-term sustainability. Many industries of the global economy use diesel machinery, and a complete or remotely impulsive removal or restriction could collapse entire sectors like logistics, military, and many forms of public transportation. Rather than eliminating diesel engines as a whole, funding increased research in the carcinogen minimization would be a more equitable path.

With that being said, those who are worrying about their ownership of diesel trucks have a right to be cautious. However, panic is absolutely unnecessary simply because of the previously-mentioned dependency on diesel powerplants. The popularized alternative to diesel engines is electric motors, which simply don’t have the performance or power-generation seen with diesels. Schools buses, ambulances, cargo ships, military vehicles, and agricultural vehicles all primarily use diesel engines, further emphasizing the dependency. In the next five to ten years, power generation and filtration companies like Cummins will likely create technologies that will allow the continued use of diesel engines. Therefore, no need to worry about purchasing a diesel truck, just be cautious and routinely read the advancements of these power generation companies so you stay up-t0-date!