WHY THE 6.4L IS SO AWFUL… AWFUL…

THE BAD, THE WORSE, AND THE UGLY

With its factory compound turbo system, the debut of common-rail injection on the Power Stroke platform, quick-firing piezo injectors, and 350 hp from the factory, the 6.4L definitely had a lot of promise when it debuted in early ’07. Back then, Ford fans who had already been dealing with the 6.0L’s reliability issues for nearly five years were hopeful the 6.4L would be the great savior for the Power Stroke name. Initial impressions were favorable, but as time has worn on and the miles have racked up, the 6.4L has become notorious for a long-list of failures—many of which cost big money to address.

-Advertisement- -Advertisement-

Today, the 6.4L is often referred to as a 150,000-mile proposition, a throw away engine, or worse: a ticking timebomb. From its leaking radiators and up-pipes to the high-pressure fuel pump’s propensity to self-destruct, to cracked pistons, this engine is plagued by failures both big and small—and most rarely make it to the 200,000-mile mark before facing something catastrophic. But be careful who you say that to… Despite its frequent and well-documented problems, 6.4L owners who haven’t seen this engine’s ugly side tend to swear by it. So what’s the actual verdict? In the following pages we’ll explore the 6.4L’s most common failure points and let you decide for yourself.

Pull Quote: “Not only are the 6.4L’s replacement components expensive, but the cab has to be pulled for most major repairs, further driving up the cost of labor.”