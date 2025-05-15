2008 Ford F-550 A Fully Restored Powerhouse

Mark Wetherington’s ’08 Ford F-550

Submitted by Mark Wetherington

Mark Wetherington from Tennessee says he uses his fully restored 2008 Ford F-550 for “everything—driving for work, farm stuff, anything.” Here’s a rundown of the truck’s upgrades.

“A complete frame-off restoration, the truck was painted, and the frame was sandblasted and coated with Steel-It,” Mark says. “The axles, brakes, and S&B cab mounts were all rebuilt and restored.”

He added 24×12-inch American Force Super Single wheels up front with 24×8.5-inch Super Singles in the rear. They’re wrapped in 35×12.5-inch Venom Mountain tires. Kelderman 4-link air-ride suspension is installed in the rear with 4-link front and Icon 4.5-inch progressive-rate springs.

The F-550 also has a J&K Engines stage 2 long block with 8,000 miles, a new torque converter, and a HD flexplate. There’s hot/cold side intercooler piping, S&B filters intake, Rudys Up Pipes, and No Limit coolant reroute. It has an all new radiator, intercooler, hoses, and full accessory drive system.

The headlights are by Retro Customz. There’s also 30-plus Rocklights, Starlight headliner, full custom sound system, Memphis Pro Audi 6.5s with 2.5-inch horn drivers, 12-inch Rockford T1 sub in, ported custom center console, and iPad dash PA system. The interior has been fully dyed to King Ranch Colors, and it has new carpet with 100% Dynamat beneath.

Mark also added an Eby aluminum flatbed with custom toolbox with full separate audio system and a fully useable toolbox with protection from speakers. There are two 8-inch and two 6.5-inch Rockford Marine speakers controlled by Rockford PMX-2, and a seven-way trailer hookup for a gooseneck and tongue trailer with 2.5-inch receiver hitch.