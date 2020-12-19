Billet Torque Converters 101 - Diesel World

The Basics Behind The Fluid Coupler We All Depend On

We all know our automatic transmission relies on a torque converter to move our truck, and many of us have even upgraded this vital component if not the entire transmission, but beyond the basics most diesel owners have very little understanding of the converter’s functionality and importance. That’s for the experts to know, right? Not anymore! Teaming up with SunCoast Performance and one of its largest dealers, LinCo Diesel Performance, we’re de-mystifying the torque converter this month, as well as arming you with some of the knowledge you’ll need to spec out the perfect converter for your unique parts combination.

-Advertisement- -Advertisement-

In the following pages, we’ll discuss how the torque converter works, breaking down the parts and pieces that make it operate. We’ll also explain the difference between brake stall and flash stall, discuss how added power effects converter stall and performance, and tip you off as to the kinds of upgrades you should expect to find in a reputable aftermarket converter. From billet front covers to high blade count, billet stators to furnace-brazed turbine fins, we’ll illustrate why these are more than merely industry buzz words used to sell products—they’re offered because we need them.

What is Brake Stall?

This is the stall speed most of us are familiar with. If you’ve ever crammed the brake pedal to the floor, dropped the selector into Drive and held the accelerator down until the engine could no longer build rpm without moving the truck forward, you’ve tested your converter’s brake stall. While many converters are labeled for having a certain stall speed, it’s important to know that there is no set stall for any one converter. The same converter that stalls at 2,000 rpm on a stock truck could stall at 2,300 rpm on another one where the engine is making more torque.

What is Flash Stall?

Flash stall refers to the amount of rpm observed when you initially hit the throttle with the vehicle under load, the opposite of sitting up against the converter while matting the foot brake during the brake stall test. This initial hard acceleration can cause the converter to flash at an rpm higher than its brake stall speed. Flash stall is directly linked with drivability.

SOURCES

LinCo Diesel Performance

636.528.1577

lincodieselperformance.com

Sun Coast Performance

800.868.0053

suncoastperformance.com