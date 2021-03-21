Project OBSessed - Diesel World

Top Ten in Review

Project OBSessed was one for the books. Going from just your average run of the mill 24 year old, wore out Ford to a perfectly dialed 400+ horsepower eye catching tow rig. Over the course of the last year and half this crew cab F350 Ford received a whole host of upgrades, all of which were chosen for specific reasons. Whether we were trying to increase horsepower, ride quality or just overall usability, this project had a purpose and it’s fair to say we executed it perfectly. This month we take a look back at some of our favorite upgrades on the old Power Stroke and offer some insight as to why each was chosen.

We’re moving on from this project and have our eyes open for the next, but we hope over the last year you’ve enjoyed following along with this build as much as we enjoyed working on it. Sure there were plenty of late nights cussing some rusted and seized bolts, wiping sweat from our brow and blood from our knuckles, but the way this one turned out gave us something to be proud of. This old Ford received more looks in traffic and struck up more conversation from random strangers at the fuel station than any old truck ever should. The original reason for doing this project was due to some nostalgia for the old body style Ford. Anyone who has been around diesel trucks their whole life has some kind of connection with the OBS Power Stroke. Either your dad owned one, your neighbor drove one, or you drove one yourself. They were great trucks then and with the right amount of love and elbow grease they can be great trucks still. Project OBSessed proved that.

