Diesel News - EPA in Hot Water; Truck Pulls; and more.. - Diesel World

Made In America: Ford Leads In U.S. Assembly, Vehicle Sales

Ford is once again the top automaker in America, according to production numbers, sales, and hourly workers. Despite the major disruption in industry production in 2020, Ford motored through, assembling more than 1.7 million cars, trucks, and SUV’s—which was 188,000 more vehicles than its nearest competitor. According to IHS Markit 2020 light vehicle production and sales data, more than 82-percent of the vehicles Ford sells in the U.S. are assembled right here in the USA, which is also more than any other full-line automaker. In addition, Ford plans to hold true to its 2019 announcement of investing $2 billion in adding roughly 3,000 hourly jobs, and investing $6 billion in its U.S. plants to keep American jobs in America.

Sled-Puller Steal

One of the most recognizable Pro Stock trucks from yesteryear, Dirt Slingin’ II, has come up for sale. It belongs to long-time truck puller, Dan Painter, was campaigned by him for years, and was originally built by the late Chris Watson (and titled “Smokin’”). While the engine is disassembled and in need of a cylinder head, a 6.7L Cummins block and crank, Arias pistons, 14mm main and head studs, a billet roller cam and lifters, 14mm P8600, dual-feed injectors, a PT2000 air-to-water intercooler, and a Corsa data logger system all come with the truck. The driveline consists of a ProFab Machine reverser with a 4-disc clutch and drop box, an F106 rear axle, and a Dana 60 up front with 35-spline axle shafts and a locker. The truck was also stored indoors throughout its retirement. The first $20,000 takes it!

Emissions

U.S. EPA, Daimler Settle

A $1.5 million settlement between Daimler and the EPA has been approved by a federal judge. The settlement stems from EPA (and CARB) alleging that Daimler produced, imported, and then sold in excess of 250,000 diesel Sprinter vans and passenger cars with defeat mechanisms in place within the vehicles’ complex emissions control software. Not unlike the dieselgate scandal with Volkswagen, during emissions testing, the vehicles would pass with flying colors, but outside of a test setting could perform less efficiently. According to the EPA and CARB, the increase in NOx emission levels outside of testing rose above compliant levels.

EPA Spends $52.5 Million Without Proper Approval

An Investigator General report recently unveiled that the U.S. EPA spent millions of dollars of taxpayer money on information technology contracts spanning between 2017 and 2019. The report went on to state that the agency didn’t adhere to Federal Acquisition Regulation requirements and contract clauses when it bought 23 pieces of hardware and software equipment through an expiring contract with CFI Federal, a Canadian IT company. According to the Investigator General’s office: “This purchase was outside the scope of the contract and was ultimately never used for that contract.” Additionally, “the EPA then improperly solicited bids for one of two subsequent contracts and transferred the equipment to use on the new contract.”

WC Fab Set To Expand

After experiencing exponential growth, year over year, the folks at Wehrli Custom Fabrication—a major player in the Duramax aftermarket—plan to build a new, 112,000-square foot facility in DeKalb, Illinois. The company was started by Jason Wehrli just over a decade ago, and initially operated out of a two-truck garage. Now, Wehrli hopes that the company’s move at the end of 2021 will be its last. The new facility will be positioned on an 11.5-acre site, and the aforementioned 112,000 square feet of space will be considerably larger than WC Fab’s current, 35,000 square foot headquarters. WC Fab boasts 38 employees at the present time, but believes the new expansion will provide for five to eight additional employees over the next two years.

Parts Rack

Alliant Power Turbochargers

In need of a replacement turbocharger for your late-model truck, car, or SUV? Alliant Power likely has what you need. Covering light-duty diesel and gas engines, its comprehensive turbocharger application guide covers everything from Ford, GM, and Ram, to Audi, Subaru, and even Ferrari. Alliant is a master distributor for the United States, Canada, and Mexico for BorgWarner, Garrett, Holset, and IHI turbochargers, and its full line of OEM turbochargers and other replacement components are some of the most competitively priced parts in the industry.

Event

Spring Fever “Indoor” Truck and Tractor Pull

Before the season’s truck pull action takes to the outdoors, the Spring Fever Indoor Truck And Tractor pull never disappoints. And while the action will take place outdoors in 2021, the spring fling is still poised to be chock full of entertainment. Hosted at the Preble County Fairgrounds in Eaton, Ohio on April 16th and 17th this time around, Ohioans are invited to spend the weekend watching trucks and tractors tear through the dirt. Truck classes consist of a 2.5/2.6 class and a 3.0 class for diesels. Live music, a food truck rally, and a show ‘n shine are also part of the weekend’s festivities.

