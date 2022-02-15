Ride Of The Week

7.3L Swapped High Boy

It might not be a Cummins, but it’s pretty dang cool—and it’s all Ford. Built by Cody Fordahl, this immaculate bump side creation packs a 7.3L Power Stroke with a few go-fast bolt-ons, while JeliBuilt Performance dials everything in via custom tuning. Like almost every other vehicle right now, bump side Fords are bringing big money—which begs the question as to how much this unique swap might be worth… We’re guessing a pretty penny, but 100-percent worth every single one of them.

Source: https://www.jelibuiltperformance.com/

Highlights

Wagler’s New Rod Tester

When the test equipment you really need doesn’t exist, you make it yourself. With a helping hand from Chris Kusilek (think Cummins Killer…), the folks at Wagler Competition Products have devised a connecting rod tester. The new tool will be used to help Wagler develop an aluminum rod capable of withstanding the cylinder pressures its DX Duramax engines produce, as well as testing competing products on the market. When you have the ability to find out exactly how, when, and where a rod fails, the sky is the limit—and that’s where Wagler appears to be headed. Look for all of its future and already-reputable connecting rods to improve in strength and quality in the coming months and years.

Source: https://waglercompetition.com/

Events

NFMS Kicks Off This Week

The National Farm Machinery Show gets started this week, and that means the prestigious Championship Tractor Pull will be held each night until a winner is crowned on Saturday evening. The dirt-slinging festivities begin Wednesday and run through Saturday, with the 7,500-pound Super Stock diesel trucks putting on a show during Saturday’s matinee session. There, 10 of the nation’s top Super Stocks will put it all on the line for a chance to end up in the sand pile. The heavy-hitters of the 10,200-pound Pro Stock tractor class highlight the show, with 9,300-pound Super Farms, 9,500-pound Limited Pro Stocks, and 6,400-pound Lightweight Super Stock Alcohol classes also getting in on the action.

Source: https://champpull.org/

Emissions

New SEMA Emissions Certification Program

A new SEMA emissions certification program is geared toward helping manufacturers bring their products to market quicker. The program, officially coined “SEMA Certified-Emissions (SC-E), affords aftermarket product manufacturers the ability to verify that a product meets the EPA’s “reasonable basis” criteria, which makes it 49-state legal. This means that, for the first time ever, manufacturers can begin selling products prior to receiving a California Air Resources Board (CARB) Executive Order (EO). Of course, a CARB EO number is still a requirement in the state of California, but SEMA’s Certified-Emissions program is a major step in the right direction.

Source: https://newspressusa.com/releases/companyView/72045

Coal Usage Soared In 2021

After falling in 2019 and 2020, worldwide electricity generated from the use of coal reached a new record in 2021. According to a report from the International Energy Agency (IEA), the increase undermined efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and potentially puts global coal demand on course for an all-time high in 2022. IEA predicts that coal demand will increase even beyond power generation—as much as 6-percent in cement and steel production industries alone. According to the report, the bulk of the increase in coal usage stemmed from China, India, and the U.S. You can read more at the link below.

Source: https://dieselnet.com/news/2022/01iea.php

OEM News

Daimler AG Becomes Mercedes-Benz Group AG

After Daimler Truck spun off as an independent company, Daimler AG announced it will now operate under the name Mercedes-Benz Group AG. This renaming of Daimler completes the realignment that got under way last year. And although the company’s stock exchange symbol has switched from DAI to MBG, there will be no further changes for shareholders, and shares of the Mercedes-Benz Group AG will remain listed on Germany’s blue-chip DAX stock index. Mercedes-Benz was founded in 1926 by way of a merger between Carl Benz and Gottlieb Daimler.

Source: https://dieselnet.com/news/2022/02daimler.php

Parts Rack

Scheid Diesel Keeps SCR Parts In Stock

Whether you’ve got a Cummins, John Deere, CAT, Mack, Volvo, AGCO, or Perkins, Scheid Diesel has the Bosch Denoxtronic system for your heavy commercial and off-highway application. The Bosch Denoxtronic system aboard these late-model engines is made up of a selective catalytic reduction (SCR) catalyst and a urea dosing system. When combined, these components convert up to 95-percent of the engine’s harmful NOx emissions into harmless nitrogen, water, and CO2. Scheid keeps both the dosing modules and supply modules that support these SCR systems in stock in order to better serve you.

Source: https://www.scheiddiesel.com/