Adding Power, RPM, and Longevity to a ’98.5-’02 24-valve Cummins

While the 24-valve 5.9L Cummins found in ’98.5-’02 Dodge Rams can be a great workhorse engine, it leaves much to be desired in the way of reliability and horsepower potential. A failed lift pump tends to take out the electronic Bosch VP44 injection pump, the rotary style pump itself can’t fuel past 4,000 rpm, and as of late, ECM problems seem to be plaguing the ’98.5-’02 second-gens. After encountering the latter scenario—where the engine would spontaneously free-rev on occasion—the owner of this ’01 quad-cab ¾-ton, Thales (T.J.) Stewart, decided he’d had enough of the VP44 woes. But instead of trading the truck in on a newer common-rail, he elected to ditch the electronic rotary unit in favor of a P7100 (a.k.a. P-pump).

For both street and competition applications, P-pumping a 24-valve has long been thought of as the best of both worlds. It combines the extreme fueling capabilities of the P7100 with the higher-flowing 24-valve head. This not only brings a considerable amount of extra horsepower potential to the table, but it also brings with it the time-tested reliability of a mechanical, inline injection pump. For Stewart and countless other Cummins owners that’ve completed the swap, the P-pump is the best thing that ever happened to the 24-valve Cummins.

Thanks to Scheid Diesel, the process of hunting down all the parts needed for a P-pump swap is a thing of the past. Aside from the pump itself, the company’s P7100 conversion kit comes with everything you need to add a P-pump to your ’98.5-’02 24-valve. With one of Scheid’s bench-tested, 215hp 12mm pumps topping things off, this 16-year-old Dodge effectively went from under-powered to a force with which to be reckoned.

