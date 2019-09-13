HOT PRODUCTS

LOW-TEMP TOWING

Mishimoto Ram Transmission Cooler

Mishimoto recently released a direct-fit transmission cooler for 2003-2009 5.9L/6.7L Dodge Rams with a stacked plate core for durable, powerful cooling. The new cooler greatly improves upon the stock transmission cooler with a 212% increase in core volume and 224% increase in fluid capacity. Comes equipped with a thermostat for fast warm-up in cold climates and thermostat bypass for constant cooling in hot climates.

Mishimoto

877.GOMISHI

Mishimoto.com

TAKE COVER

PPE Cast Aluminum Diff Covers

Made in the USA from high-quality cast aluminum for strength and optimum heat dissipation, PPE’s differential covers offer industry-leading fluid cooling. They’re equipped with internal heat sinks and external cooling fins, increasing the pan’s surface area and helping dissipate heat. This makes for much cooler and denser fluid, which lubricates more effectively, and will extend differential service life. Available for front and rear 2014 and later Ram 2500 and 3500HD model differentials.

Pacific Performance Engineering

714.985.4825

PPEdiesel.com

UPGRADED STOCK

Industrial Injection 6.0L Injectors

Industrial Injection Ford 6.0L Injectors are manufactured to meet and exceed factory quality, reliability, and efficiency. Their OEM factory-machined solid bodies eliminate potential failure from check ball pressure issues.

Industrial Injection

800.800.4103

Industrialinjection.com

BETTER THAN BOOTS

Race Part Solutions Compound Turbo Dual Seal Connector Kits

Race Part Solutions has expanded its line of innovative and reliable dual seal connectors for boosted applications to include a diesel-specific kit. RPS’s Compound Turbo Dual Seal Connector Kits were developed in conjunction with the performance diesel specialists at Stainless Diesel. The kits feature a 304 stainless steel inlet flange to fit a 3.5-inch stainless steel tube. The outlet flange is 6061 aluminum with a 5.5-inch diameter that’s designed to be welded to the air inlet of the high-pressure turbo on a compound turbo system. Each kit includes all necessary flanges and components, along with a black-anodized and laser-etched locking clam shell clamp.

Race Part Solutions

561.375.6277

RacePartSolutions.com

BEST OF BOTH WORLDS

UWS Steel-Aluminum Combo Transfer Tanks

UWS has released an industry-first transfer tank design—exclusive, new combo transfer tanks that feature dual-material construction of steel and aluminum. Both the steel tank and built-in aluminum combo tool box feature a smooth, milled finish. UWS’s new steel transfer tanks are available in L-shaped and rectangular configurations in a black or white powdercoat finish.

UWS

877.287.8634

UWSTA.com

BREATHE EASY

Sinister Diesel 2008-2010 Power Stroke Cold-Air Intake

Sinister Diesel’s new cold-air intake for the 2008-2010 Power Stroke features build and material specs unlike other intakes on the market. Instead of the usual plastic tubing, Sinister Diesel uses mandrel-bent aluminum for maximum strength, airflow, and heat dissipation. The upgraded filter features an oversized, long-lasting, reusable oiled-cotton filter element. And rather than using industry standard rubber couplers, it uses superior silicone couplers for great longevity. Filter-to-turbo connectivity delivers top performance, and the polished and powdercoated finish ensures durability all while providing a clean look under the hood.

Sinister Diesel

888.774.5153

SinisterDiesel.com