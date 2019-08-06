HOT PRODUCTS

Ease Of Use

Amsoil Severe Gear Easy-Packs

Amsoil Severe Gear Easy-Packs allow for quicker and easier changing of gear oil. The innovative flexible packaging allows for improved maneuverability and access to fill holes, even in confined spaces. This results in less mess and less wasted product than commonly seen when using traditional quart containers. The Easy-Pack has undergone extensive testing and development to ensure it’s a durable, all-in-one package that can withstand even the most aggressive handling.

Amsoil

715.399.6490

Amsoil.com

Maximum Range

Transfer Flow In-Bed Auxiliary Fuel Tanks

Transfer Flow has released a new trio of sleek and compact in-bed auxiliary tanks for 1999-2018 Ford and Ram and 2001-2018 GM short and long bed diesel trucks. Available in 50, 75, and 100-gallon capacities, the new auxiliary tanks feature clean lines and a more durable profile. Additionally, they’re computer-controlled by Transfer Flow’s TRAX 3 operating system. All TRAX 3 systems include an in-cab LCD screen showing fuel levels in both the main and auxiliary tanks. Computer-controlled automatic fuel transfers mean worry-free, safer, and more reliable operation than gravity-fed systems.

Transfer Flow

530.893.5209

TransferFlow.com

Clean CCV

Mishimoto Carbon Fiber Catch Can

Mishimoto’s all-new carbon fiber universal baffled catch can has just been released, and it’s chock-full of innovative technology. For starters, its 3K twill weave carbon fiber construction reduces weight while improving cosmetic appeal. Its baffle blades are designed using computational fluid dynamics for improved air-oil separation while leaving PCV/CCV pressure in high-boost applications unaffected. A quarter-turn lid makes checking fluid levels a cinch, and a 7.4-fluid-ounce capacity lengthens drain and service intervals indefinitely.

Mishimoto

877.GO.MISHI

Mishimoto.com

Bulletproofed Cummins EGR

H-Core EGR Cooler for 6.7L Cummins

For the first time, BulletProof EGR coolers with H-CORE internals will be available for non-Ford/International applications. The BulletProof EGR cooler for 6.7L Cummins/Ram applications does away with the stock component’s recommended cleaning schedule (the OEM EGR coolers are recommended to be cleaned every 67,500 miles). The larger-diameter tubes within the H-CORE structure require no maintenance and will resist the common causes of EGR cooler clogging. BulletProof Diesel offers fitments for both pickups and cab/chassis configurations.

BulletProof Diesel

480.247.2331

BulletProofDiesel.com

Oil Cooler Saver

XDP 6.0L Oil Cooler Flush Kit

An excellent way to maintain proper function of your cooling system, the XDP 6.0L Oil Cooler Flush Kit is a permanently installed backflush valve that allows you to flush the oil cooler in your truck. Once the valve is installed, all you need is a standard garden hose and some fittings to complete the job. Many 6.0L Power Stroke owners are on their second or third oil cooler trying to combat high operating temperatures. Rather than replacing the oil cooler each time debris accumulates, the XDP 6.0L Oil Cooler Flush Kit gives you an easy way to eliminate the hassle of replacing the unit, saving you time and money.

XDP Diesel

888.DIESEL4

XDP.com

Keeping Allison Cool

Mishimoto Trans Cooler, 01-14 Duramax

After a year of research and development with the goal of creating one cooler that would fit and fix all GM Duramax model issues (sans L5P), Mishimoto finally pulled it off. This new cooler is 170% larger than the early transmission cooler, and more than 40% larger than the biggest core offered on late-model Duramax trucks. The use of special CNC’d adapters allows for use of the factory push-connect fittings, or -AN fitting should you choose. In addition, a full bolt-on design using existing holes makes this new cooler a must-have, simple-to-install item that will keep your transmission running much cooler than stock.

Mishimoto

877.GO.MISHI

Mishimoto.com

HD Trans Kits

Performance Rebuild Kits from McLeod & Raysbestos

Developed through an alliance between McLeod and Raybestos Powertrain, this premier line of Performance Automatic Transmission Rebuild Kits will ensure top-notch quality at an affordable price for a wide range of applications. Kits will be available to performance enthusiasts exclusively through McLeod distributors. The collaboration between these driveline powerhouses will also bring McLeod’s world-famous quality and service to the automatic transmission market. Kits are available for most ¾- and 1-ton truck applications and include everything needed for a quality performance transmission rebuild.

McLeod by Raybestos Powertrain

714.630.2764

McLeodRacing.com

Cool and Strong

Mishimoto 1994-2002 Ram Cummins Transmission Cooler

The new Mishimoto cooler for 1994-2002 model year Rams equipped with the 5.9L Cummins has a 116% larger core volume than the stock cooler, along with a 141% greater fluid capacity, and 134% greater surface area. This new cooler went through extensive testing before it was released to ensure it would do exactly what it needed to: keep the transmission cool under even the toughest conditions. In addition to the larger core it features a lifetime warranty, a reliable tube and fin design and corrosion-eliminating quick-disconnect fittings.

Mishimoto

877.GO.MISHI

Mishimoto.com

Keep ’Em Clean

Amsoil Car Care Products

Amsoil has just released three new products to help keep your ride looking new. Mudslinger is a pre-treatment specifically formulated to leave a non-stick surface that provides a protective layer of armor against the accumulation of mud, dirt and snow. This protective layer also causes mud and dirt to release easier with low-pressure water, making clean-up faster. Amsoil Engine Degreaser is a professional-strength treatment engineered to remove the toughest grease, dirt and grime from engine surfaces. Formulated with powerful degreasing solvents, it’s safe to use on all engine components and leaves no residue. Amsoil Glass Cleaner provides a professional-strength formula designed to cut through grease and grime quickly and effectively. Its ammonia-free formulation is safe on all automotive glass, including tinted windows.

Amsoil

715.399.6490

Amsoil.com

Subtle Statement

Vision Wheel 412 Rocker

The new 412 Rocker from Vision Wheel is available in 18×9, 20×9, 20×12, 22×12 and 24×12-inch sizes with 8×6.5, 8×170 and 8×180 bolt patterns to fit most 8-lug diesel truck applications with a weight rating of 3,650 pounds. The Rocker is designed with a bold, multi-spoke laced pattern engineered for strength and good looks, as well as an extremely deep lip on the 12-inch-wide sizes. Each wheel includes standard features like a bolt-on center cap, as well as removable stainless steel bolts for easy customization. The Rocker is available in Anthracite w/Satin Black Lip, solid Satin Black and Chrome finishes to complement any truck.

Vision Wheel

800.633.3936

VisionWheel.com

Keep Your Cool

Heatshield Products XLava Thermal Barriers

Lava Thermal Barriers from Heatshield Products are designed to look great while aiding performance and preventing heat damage. These heat shields are made from specially selected volcanic rock fibers for superior heat control and durability, and are available in multiple wraps, cloths, sheets, and component-specific designs to protect a variety of areas and components. Lava products act as high-temperature thermal barriers while remaining resistant to chemicals, solvents, oil and water. Lava products are made in the USA to suit the needs of any serious performance enthusiast.

Heatshield Products

844.723.2665

HeatshieldProducts.com