Diesel News - Non-Exhaust Emissions, Milliken's New Nova, and more... - Diesel World

Cambridge MA warns drivers of the dangers of burning gas, diesel and ethanol

Cambridge Massachusetts has recently started placing high visibility yellow stickers on fuel pumps warning drivers of the dangers of burning fossil fuels and even ethanol. The label, somewhat reminiscent of the warnings used on tobacco products, warns of human health concerns and climate change. What interests us most here is the future implications. Cigarettes, something that was once a part of normal life is now something we know as extremely harmful to our health. Could pumping diesel become the next cigarette?

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/enriquedans/2021/12/31/we-need-to-start-being-more-aware-of-the-harm-we-do-when-we-fill-ourtanks/?sh=5ed08ef52ab8

Non-Exhaust Emissions Concern

A new study released by the Paris based Organization for Economic Co-Operation and Development states that “non-exhaust emissions will soon overtake vehicle exhaust as the leading source of fine particles released into the air by road traffic.” Non-exhaust particle emissions have been largely ignored by environmental agencies but as electric vehicles become more and more prevalent the need to monitor non-exhaust emissions has become increasingly relevant. Emissions from road traffic consist of airborne particulate matter generated by the wearing down of brakes, clutches, tires and road surfaces, as well as by the suspension of road dust.

Source: https://dieselnet.com/news/2020/12oecd.php

Milliken’s New Ride

Ryan Milliken, the guy that helped make diesel much more mainstream than in years past with his green Cummins powered Nova, is building a new car. This new car, a Nova as well is designed to compete in X275 while being powered by a Freedom Racing Cummins Engine. Recently Ryan, Chase from Fleece Performance, and John from Freedom Racing Engines chatted about the new build with Patrick from The Diesel Podcast. It’s a great listen.

https://www.dieselworldmag.com/the-diesel-podcast/

OEM News

Ford F-Series, Best Selling Pickup for 44 Years

Not really news since they’ve been winning this one for longer than most of us can remember, but yet again, according to Ford the F-Series is yet again the best selling pickup. Ford has apparently sold over 1.1 million trucks in 2020, of which over 780 thousand were F-Series trucks.

Source: Media.ford.com

Ford Names Andrew Frick as Head of Sales for U.S. and Canada

Ford Motor Company recently announced that Andrew Frick has been appointed vice president of Sales for the U.S. and Canada. Frick most recently served as director of U.S. sales for Ford with a very successful track record. Frick will assume responsibility for sales, customer care and dealer relations for the brand in the U.S. and Canada.

Source: https://newspressusa.com/publicReleaseView/68215/7458/YWJsYXR0ZW5iZXJnQGVuZ2FnZWRtZWRpYWluYy5jb21FbWFpbEhhc2g=?token=y45ktWnEmmkWlk7zqWqp

Insight CTS3 Now Supports the 98.5-05 Cummins

Always improving the folks at Edge Products are proud to announce that the new CTS3 now supports the 98.5-05 Ram Cummins. The OG monitoring and tuning device everyone knows and trusts, the CTS2, was upgraded not long ago wiht the release of the CTS3. The Third Generation is faster, slimmer, smoother, more advanced, and wi-fi update compatible. Today’s announcement adds the parameter coverage for the 1998.5-2005 Ram Cummins trucks. Any current inventory or products in the field can be updated to include this new coverage.

Source: https://edgeproducts.com/