A Wild Ride With a C4500 Kodiak

The Best Worst Decision I’ve Ever Made

Have you ever bought a vehicle you absolutely loved, only to realize it came with more headaches than horsepower? Yeah… same. Welcome to my life with the C4500 Kodiak. I’m Bekah Martinez, and this is my 6.6L Duramax-powered beast—equal parts dream and disaster.

I’ve been a car girl my whole life. There’s just something about the rush of speed and the hum of a good engine that’s wired into my soul. But last year, I needed a change. By that point in our lives, we were traveling all over the country for track days and shows, and it was time we had a tow rig that could handle anything and look damn good doing it.

But I didn’t just want any truck – I wanted that truck. You know the one in Transformers? When Ironhide flips over a bridge and just body-slams a Decepticon? That’s what I pictured hauling our cars across the country. I looked at my husband and said, “That’s it. That’s the one.”

We started looking for a 2007 GMC TopKick. The problem was that most of them were flatbeds or ex-utility trucks. Not exactly what I had in mind. Eventually, I found out Chevy made an almost identical version called the C4500 Kodiak. Same bones, easier to find, and—best of all—available with a truck bed.

After six long months of digging, we finally found one from a private seller about four hours away. Neither my husband or I had any real experience with diesel trucks, let alone something this massive. Honestly, looking back, we should’ve called a diesel-savvy friend. But hey, if we had, I wouldn’t be telling you this story now.

The second I saw the truck, I was in love. It had just over 150,000 miles on it and was a Monroe Conversion truck—something I quickly learned was actually really neat. The maintenance records were all there and overall it SEEMED like a solid buy. The seller said the ABS sensor was throwing a code and the AC needed a recharge, but that was it.

We probably overpaid for the truck… Scratch that, we definitely overpaid. But when you’re towering over traffic in your dream truck, sometimes logic takes a back seat. I was grinning the whole drive home. It was the first time I had to truly experience a diesel truck and honestly, I was in love.

From there, it was time to learn how to tow. Thankfully, our good friend and fellow Diesel World Mag writer Dustin Korth gave me a crash course pulling our 24 foot enclosed trailer. I had five days to figure it out before towing my husband’s drift car to an event in Missouri. Pressure? A little. Worth it? Absolutely.

We left for Missouri on July 3 around 8 PM, planning to drive through the night. The C4500 has 10 percent tint all around, which made visibility at night… tricky. Good thing it was a warm evening, because we just rolled the windows down and cruised down the Illinois interstate. Nothing but the hum of a Duramax engine, the whine of the tires on the road, and the feeling of confidence because I FINALLY had made it happen.

Around 4 AM, we pulled into a truck stop about three and a half hours from the track. The back seats fold into a twin-sized bed, which turned out to be surprisingly comfortable. After a quick nap and some Starbucks, we were back on the road.

Then, about an hour out, everything went sideways.

The oil pressure spiked. Smoke started pouring out. I took the next exit and pulled into a rideshare lot. At first, we thought it might just be heat soak from driving in the summer sun. But deep down, I knew it wasn’t that simple.

Now to give you some more details,It was the Fourth of July which meant that literally every repair Shop was closed. Finding one tow truck for the Kodiak and another for the trailer was nearly impossible. After two hours of calling around, we finally found a place that was open. They towed the truck to a local diesel shop, and we crossed our fingers they could take a look after the holiday.

When the shop finally got under the hood, I heard the words no one ever wants to hear. The motor was toast. Cylinder six had zero compression. The mechanic said we were looking at a full replacement and about $20,000. I sat there hoping if I asked again, maybe he’d change his mind. Unfortunately, he didn’t.

We had the truck towed back to Wisconsin and started getting second and third opinions. We weren’t about to drop that kind of money without knowing exactly what was wrong. Unfortunately, all signs pointed to a catastrophic failure, so we made the decision to invest in the future of the truck by purchasing a brand new Budget Hooker Long Block from our friends at Dirty Hooker Diesel. Morey and his team did an incredible job of getting us the right parts and making sure that when we swapped this engine back into the truck, it wouldn’t need to come out for a long time.

So if you’ve ever taken on a project that scared you a little… good. That’s where all the best stuff lives. This journey has tested me, but it’s also taught me more than I ever expected. Huge thanks to everyone who’s helped along the way. We’re just getting started—and this Kodiak is gonna be one hell of a tow rig.

Make sure you stay tuned to future episodes of Diesel World Magazine for updates on what has quickly become the biggest project we’ve ever undertaken!

Photos by Benjamin Martens, Ryan Sinkler