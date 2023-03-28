S&B Filters Rubber Diesel Truck Body Mounts
S&B Filters Rubber Diesel Truck Body Mounts
Body Mounts That Last A Lifetime

Your truck’s factory body mounts will eventually fail. Polyurethane replacements often come with a trade-off in ride quality. The body mounts produced by S&B Filters are the perfect solution. Made from a premium silicone rubber, the company’s body, cab, and core support mounts offer tremendous vibration isolation and will not crack or break down like OEM rubber or foam versions do. In addition to offering a smooth ride, they’re designed to last the life of your truck. S&B’s body mount kits come with corrosion-resistant coated steel cups and bolts, as well as a body mount removal tool for certain applications.

Source: https://www.sbfilters.com/

