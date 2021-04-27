Diesel News - Golden State Diesel Fest and more - Diesel World

Truck of the Week

A Turn-Key, 8.50-Legal Cummins For $35,000!

In the world of diesel drag racing, this might just be the deal of the year. Former U.C.C. competitor, Josh Gruis, is selling his third-gen Dodge—a truck capable of mid 5’s in the eighth-mile and high 8.70s in the quarter—for $35,000. The high-value package includes a Cummins based on a sleeved yet wet 6.7L block, massive DDP injectors, dual XP CP3’s, a gear-driven Waterman lift pump, and an 88mm GT5533R with nitrous. The potent engine is backed up by an air-shifted 48RE that’s yet to make a hit, a four-link rear suspension, and a cage that’s certified for 8.50s.

Source: https://www.facebook.com/groups/237957770335894

Events

Golden State Diesel Fest

High turnout, trucks everywhere and abundant sunshine allowed our first West Coast diesel event of 2021 to go off without a hitch over the weekend: the Golden State Diesel Fest presented by Diesel World, Sacramento Raceway and Street Trucks, the first stop along the new Hole Shot Series schedule. After reassembling his famed (and now blue) Duramax-powered Nova just days before the event, not to mention the fact that he literally broke-in the fresh rear-end on his way to the track, Rick Fletes showed up at Sacramento Raceway Park and took home the win in the Pro Street class. Rick began the day with a 6.42-second eighth-mile pass, then knocked it down to 6.22, then grabbed a 6.06 followed by a 6.09, and ultimately a best of 5.97 for the win. Make sure to tune in to our next live-feed event: U.C.C. on May 21!

Source: https://www.dieselworldmag.com/

ODSS Season Kicks Off

Despite Mother Nature intervening and pushing the racing action back to Sunday, the first round of ODSS drag racing was pulled off at the Rudy’s Spring Truck Jam in Julian, North Carolina. Surprise, surprise, defending champion Ryan Riddle swooped in for the 7.70 Index class win, and Johnny Gilbert took the W in Stainless Diesel’s record-setting Pro Street Dodge. As for the home team, Rudy’s own Nathannial DeLong nabbed a 1.1-second 60-foot in the company’s four-wheel drive race truck—a feat they’ve been gunning for for quite some time. DeLong also put the 6.4L Ford through the eighth-mile in 4.97 seconds at 143 mph.

Source: https://www.outlawdieselss.com/

Highlights

A Diesel Dedicated To No-Prep

Ethan Patterson is fast becoming the unofficial ambassador for no-prep diesel racing and his no-prep program continues to expand. Just in time for summer race season, one of the more notable changes he’s made to his third-gen Dodge was the switch to a set of Phoenix tires. The 28×10.5 PH18S rubber is specifically designed for no-prep racing. As for the potent Cummins under the hood, it now sports a set of 500-percent over injectors from S&S Diesel Motorsport—a sponsorship that is sure to pay big dividends in the horsepower and consistency department. As Ethan continues to hit all the big no-prep events this year who knows, we may start to see more big tire diesels show up…

Source: https://www.facebook.com/wilsonpattersondieselperformance

CAT-Powered OBS?

If you haven’t been following the #FTreeKitty build from Deboss Garage, you can catch every episode on YouTube. In part 11, the basis behind the project starts to come together: a 3126 Caterpillar I-6 is set into an OBS Ford chassis. Long story short, it’s tight—although maybe not as tight as you might expect it to be. An engine mount relocate, oil filter relocate, valve cover to firewall clearance issue, and a host of other fitment tweaks are encountered, but by the end of the 18-minute clip a 2,000-pound Caterpillar engine is indeed under the hood of a crew cab, long bed Ford.

Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sJAb1Bbt1rc

Fastest 4×4 Duramax?

Don’t look now, but the 2019 U.C.C. truck campaigned by Tony Burkhard and the DHD team became one of the fastest (if not the fastest) Duramax-powered 4×4 GM’s in existence over the weekend. With Tyler Burkhard behind the wheel, the sub-4,500-pound truck stormed the eighth-mile in 5.24 seconds at 143 mph. What’s more is that a lot more may be left on the table. Will we see their Pro Street Duramax in the 4’s this year? Judging by this kind of start, it’s definitely possible. DHD’s next stop with the truck will be U.C.C. in Indy. Be there!

Source: https://dirtyhookerdiesel.com/

Emissions

IEA: CO2 Emissions Will Surge in 2021

According to the International Energy Agency (IEA), a global surge in greenhouse gas emissions is inevitable as the world recovers from the international financial crisis resulting from the Covid-19 pandemic. The IEA’s Global Energy Review for 2021 predicts that worldwide energy demand will increase by 4.6-percent, which would more than cancel out the 4-percent contraction in 2020 and push energy demand 0.5-percent above what 2019 levels were. The review also states that nearly 70-percent of the projected increase in global energy will stem from emerging markets and developing countries. Key takeaways from the report are that: global oil demand is predicted to increase by 6.2-percent in 2021, natural gas demand could grow by 3.2-percent, and electricity demand is due to increase by 4.5-percent.

Source: https://dieselnet.com/news/2021/04iea.php