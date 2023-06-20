Illustration of the 5.9L Cummins engine
History of the venerable 5.9L Cummins
Up next
Author
Tags
Share article
The post has been shared by 0 people.
Facebook 0
Twitter 0
Pinterest 0
Mail 0

How The 5.9L Cummins Changed The Diesel Pickup Segment Forever

It’s the mid-1980s and you’re on the hunt for a new-ton or larger truck… The only manufacturers offering diesel are Ford and GM—and while they’re torquey, the indirect injection, non-turbo power plants don’t quite keep pace with the larger gas engine offerings of the day. Although the idea of getting double the mileage of big-block appeals to you, the thought of being passed by anything and everything with a trailer behind you is a deal-breaker.

Keep reading: https://www.dieselworldmag.com/diesel-engines/the-5-9l-cummins-changed-the-diesel-pickup-segment-forever/

Subscribe Our Weekly Newsletter
You May Also Like

Lift Pump Purpose

Today’s diesel engines use sophisticated extreme high-pressure fuel systems to increase performance and efficiency while promoting better emissions control and lower noise levels. The latest…
DW FDHEAD lead

Ratical Rod: Wild ’32 Hudson Rat Rod

The art of fabrication, design, welding, and hot rodding (on a budget as a DIYer) all come together to make rat rods. Who doesn’t love to see the unique and sometimes wacky creations…